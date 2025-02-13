Disney's trend of adapting its beloved animated classics into live-action films continues, and Tangled is the latest project to receive the remake treatment. The 2010 movie, inspired by the classic Rapunzel fairy tale, was a box office success and remains one of Disney’s most popular modern films.

With Disney officially confirming that a Tangled live-action movie is in development, speculation around the film’s casting has gained significant attention.

Recently, a post on X by a wren KOI MONTH user suggested that Willow star Ruby Cruz had been cast as Flynn Rider, the film’s charismatic male lead. This claim quickly gained traction, leading many fans to believe Disney had made an unexpected casting decision.

However, there is no truth to this rumor, as Disney has not announced anything officially regarding Tangled's casting.

Exploring in detail if Ruby Cruz Cast has been cast as Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled project

Disney has not announced Ruby Cruz or anyone else for the role of Flynn Rider in the upcoming Tangled live-action adaptation. While the claim spread widely on social media, there is no official confirmation regarding the film's casting. As of now, neither Disney nor any major entertainment source has provided details on who will play Flynn Rider or Rapunzel.

The remake is still in its early stages of development, with Disney currently focused on selecting a director and finalizing the creative direction of the film. Given that Flynn Rider is one of Disney’s most beloved modern characters, the studio is likely taking careful consideration in finding the right actor to bring him to life.

More details on the Tangled live-action project

While casting remains unconfirmed, Disney officially green-lit this live-action movie in late 2024. The project has been in demand for years, as it remains one of Disney’s most celebrated animated films of the past two decades.

However, beyond confirming its development, Disney has yet to reveal much information about the movie, including its cast, release date, or screenplay details.

One significant update is that Disney is currently in discussions with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey to helm the film, as reported by ScreenRant.

In terms of casting, fan speculation has been rampant. One of the most persistent rumors involves Florence Pugh as Rapunzel.

While this remains unconfirmed, Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn Rider in the animated film, publicly expressed interest in reprising his role at the 2023 Fan Expo in Chicago. However, Levi has acknowledged concerns about the age difference between him and the character, suggesting that Disney might opt for a younger actor instead.

Despite the lack of official casting news, the movie's adaptation is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see who will ultimately take on the roles of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Mother Gothel.

What is the movie about?

Originally released in 2010, the movie is a modern retelling of the Rapunzel fairy tale with a Disney twist. The film follows Rapunzel, a young woman with 70 feet of magical hair, who has spent her entire life locked away in a secluded tower by Mother Gothel.

Believing the outside world is dangerous, Mother Gothel keeps Rapunzel isolated, using her enchanted hair’s healing properties to maintain eternal youth. Everything changes when a charming thief, Flynn Rider, stumbles upon Rapunzel’s tower while on the run from palace guards.

Desperate to see the world beyond her window, Rapunzel strikes a deal with Flynn. She will return the valuable crown he stole if he helps her explore the outside world. Together, they embark on an adventurous journey filled with comedic misadventures, growing trust, and self-discovery.

As the story unfolds, Rapunzel learns the truth about her past, embraces her independence, and reunites with her long-lost royal family. The heartfelt themes, breathtaking animation, and memorable musical numbers, such as I See the Light, cemented Tangled as one of Disney’s most beloved modern fairy tales.

Interested viewers can watch the animated Tangled on Disney+.

