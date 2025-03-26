Hawk Tuah Girl documentary: Everything we know so far

A Hawk Tuah Girl documentary, chronicling the unexpected rise and public controversies surrounding Haliey Welch, is currently in development, Deadline reported on March 25. The project, produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, will reportedly delve into how Welch, a woman from a small town with no prior social media presence, became a viral sensation.

Haliey Welch gained fame in June 2024 after an unscripted moment during an interview on the Tim & Dee TV YouTube channel. In that clip, she famously used the phrase “hawk tuah” while explaining her method of lubrication associated with oral s*x, instantly turning her into an internet meme.

According to Deadline, the Haliey Welch documentary will address Welch's rise to online fame, the resulting scrutiny, and her ventures into podcasting, merchandise, and cryptocurrency.

Welch’s cryptocurrency initiative, the $HAWK token, launched in December 2024 and briefly surged to a $490 million market cap before collapsing. This incident resulted in legal action and widespread backlash. Welch later discussed the controversy in a leaked episode of her Talk Tuah podcast.

Have producers confirmed a premiere date for the Hawk Tuah Girl documentary?

As mentioned, the Hawk Tuah Girl documentary is still in production, so no official release date has been confirmed.

Following months of silence after the $HAWK token collapse, Welch returned to social media on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with a video on Instagram. In the video, she humorously addresses some of the wild rumors that circulated during her absence, claiming she had died, was expecting a child, or had been arrested. While none of these claims are true, Welch displays her comedic timing through a sketch-style performance.

What will the upcoming Hawk Tuah Girl documentary explore?

As per Deadline, the Hawk Tuah Girl documentary will focus on the internet explosion and real-life fallout surrounding Haliey Welch, who became famous in June 2024 after a spontaneous street interview on YouTube. The documentary aims to follow Welch’s unexpected leap from anonymity to internet notoriety while exploring her personal and public challenges.

The Hawk Tuah Girl documentary will feature conversations with Welch herself and individuals from her inner circle.

Welch initially shied away from the spotlight but later embraced it. She launched a chart-topping podcast, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, along with merchandise and a dating app. After launching her cryptocurrency token, she faced significant backlash, as it crashed dramatically.

The Hawk Tuah Girl documentary will also acknowledge the bizarre rumours that surfaced during her offline time. As per Deadline, she stated,

“First, I was dead. Then pregnant. Now I’m wanted by Interpol and in jail! Luckily, we’ve been working with Bungalow to start spilling the tea and the truth is actually even more bizarre than you think.”

Jonnie Forster, who represents The Penthouse, told Deadline,

“This documentary will reveal a pop culture saga too big for the internet alone.”

Bob Friedman, producer and CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment, described Haliey Welch’s rapid rise to fame as a reflection of today’s viral culture, noting that with just one sentence, she went from being an ordinary woman enjoying a night out to a globally recognized name ingrained in pop culture.

"With only a single sentence, Haliey Welch went from an unknown young woman having a night out on the town to ‘enjoying’ 15 minutes of fame to global phenomenon who cemented her status in the pop culture lexicon."

Welch’s unexpected rise to fame resembles Pamela Anderson’s breakout moment from decades earlier, before the internet era. In 1989, Anderson captured public attention when cameras spotted her at a BC Lions football game in Vancouver wearing a LaBatt Beer T-shirt. That appearance led to LaBatt hiring her as a spokesperson, jumpstarting her career.

