"He's been killing it as Spidey"- Fans discuss Tom Holland's role as Spider-Man on the 10th anniversary of his casting announcement

The Spider-Man franchise comprises several hit films that have featured different actors portraying the titular character. Tom Holland has been playing the role since 2016, having appeared in six movies to date. He was announced as the new Spider-Man actor on June 23, 2015, marking 10 years since his appearance in the film as the superhero.

Tom Holland's appearance as the character has followed several major plot developments in the character's story and the larger Avengers plot. Taking over the role from his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland has made a mark with his performance as the character.

June 23, 2025, marked 10 years since Tom Holland was announced by Sony Pictures to play the character. Fans have been discussing the actor's role as the superhero on the internet, complimenting his casting and performance so far.

"Goated casting, he's been killing it as Spidey," an X user shared.

Several other fans have also complimented the actor, calling him one of the best actors to portray the titular character in the franchise.

"In my opinion, the best one yet!" a user on X stated.

"I was skeptical at first. He had huge shoes to fill. He has proven himself worthy!" another user commented.

"brought such a fresh, genuine energy that made the character feel real, definitely best spidey!" said a user on X.

"I'll never forget just how happy it was seeing Spider-Man be on screen with Captain America Iron Man and the Avengers, and it was a genuine war zone of people fighting tooth and nail to figure out when are we going to find out who's playing the wall crawler in the MCU," another X user shared.

Some fans expressed their dislike for the actors' casting, pointing out several aspects of the actors' performances so far.

"i still think this is one of the worst castings for the role but most people dont realize it because the fans of this franchise are mostly kids and they just want to see that red spider suit," a fan stated.

"One of the worst casting choices and waste of a character ever made in Hollywood. Tom Holland is my go to example of the worst cast character ever made," stated an X user.

"Been disappointed for 10 years," mentioned another user.

Several fans also stated their love for the actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have played the same character in past movies.

"Andrew Garfield still remains the best Spider-Man ever if you have an issue with that I'll fight you for it," commented another X user.

"Spiderman is Tobey Maguire and I will not hear otherwise," stated a user on X.

As fans continue to discuss Tom Holland's performance as the superhero, the actor is all set to appear in a new movie as the character, which is releasing next year.

All about Tom Holland's role in the Spider-Man movies

Tom Holland has been playing the superhero since 2016 (Image via Getty)

Tom Holland made his first appearance as the character in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. His first solo film after becoming a part of the Avengers was Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), featuring alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Keaton, and more.

The actor further appeared in several Marvel Studios' features, such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The actor will reappear as the titular character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to release in 2026.

Besides his role as the popular superhero, the actor has been a part of several big projects in his career. Stepping into the entertainment industry at the age of nine, the actor has performed in several theatre plays, series, and films.

Some of his popular films and series include The Devil All the Time (2020), Cherry (2021), Uncharted (2022), and more. The actor is also set to appear in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey (2026).

From his long-running superhero performance to several other distinct characters, Tom Holland's work has been making a mark on viewers worldwide.

