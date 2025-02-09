Heart Eyes ending explained: Who is the Valentine's Day killer?

Heart Eyes is a horror-comedy slasher that cleverly mixes romantic comedy tropes with classic slasher film conventions. Directed by Josh Ruben, the film follows Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding), two strangers who find themselves pursued by the Heart Eyes killer, a masked murderer who targets couples on Valentine’s Day.

As the duo fights for survival, their forced partnership evolves into a genuine romance, adding a unique twist to the traditional slasher formula.

With its self-aware humor, suspenseful action, and romantic charm, the movie plays with the expectations of both genres while keeping audiences guessing about the true identity of the killer. The film’s climax delivers a major twist, revealing that the Heart Eyes killings are far more complex than they initially appeared.

The Valentine's Day killers in Heart Eyes are Detective Jeanette Shaw, her husband David, and their recruited accomplice Eli, who take turns wearing the Heart Eyes mask to commit their crimes.

Exploring in detail the identity of the killer in Heart Eyes

Throughout the film, the Heart Eyes killer seems to move impossibly fast, appear in multiple locations, and consistently outmaneuver Ally and Jay, hinting that something larger is at play. The film's final act confirms that there is not just one Heart Eyes killer, but three.

The masterminds behind the murders are Detective Jeanette Shaw (Jordana Brewster) and her husband, David (Yoson An). On the surface, Shaw appears to be a lead investigator on the case, working with her partner Detective Hobbs (Devon Sawa) to track down the killer.

However, it is later revealed that she and David have been committing the murders together, disguising themselves in the mask.

Shaw and David are a married couple with a twisted passion for murder, using their connection to law enforcement and technology to cover their tracks.

They have spent years traveling across the country, killing couples in different cities every Valentine’s Day.

Their motivation is not revenge or a tragic backstory but rather a sadistic thrill, using their crimes as a way to strengthen their relationship.

To complicate things further, Shaw and David recruited a third accomplice, an obsessed fan known as Eli, to help them with their Seattle killing spree. Eli, eager to prove himself, takes on the persona as well, which explains the killer’s ability to be in multiple places at once.

What happens at the end of the movie?

As Ally and Jay uncover the truth, they find themselves trapped in a deadly showdown at St. Valentine’s Chapel, where Shaw and David reveal their full plan. The killers force Ally to choose between saving herself or killing Jay, setting up a final confrontation that pushes both protagonists to their limits.

The climax unfolds as follows:

Ally and Jay refuse to play the killers' game and choose to fight back.

Ally uses her quick thinking and medical knowledge to outmaneuver Shaw, ultimately decapitating her on a statue.

Jay manages to grab David’s bow and arrow, turning the weapon against him and shooting him dead.

In the aftermath, Ally and Jay survive the night, ending the reign of terror brought on by the Heart Eyes killers.

One year later, the film concludes with a romantic epilogue. Ally has decided to return to medical school, while Jay has found stability in his career. The two meet up at a drive-in movie theater, where Jay suggests moving in together. Instead, Ally surprises him with a marriage proposal, solidifying the film’s romantic comedy foundation.

More details on the movie

The movie blends slasher horror with rom-com elements, offering a fresh and entertaining take on both genres. The film features a talented cast, including:

Olivia Holt as Ally, a pitch designer who becomes an unexpected final girl.

Mason Gooding as Jay, a jewelry designer and Ally’s reluctant partner-turned-love interest.

Jordana Brewster as Detective Jeanette Shaw, the true mastermind behind the Heart Eyes killings.

Yoson An as David, Shaw’s husband and fellow murderer.

Devon Sawa as Detective Hobbs, Shaw’s unaware police partner.

Gigi Zumbado as Monica, Ally’s best friend and comic relief.

The film was shot in New Zealand in June 2024 and was released theatrically on February 7, 2025, and distributed by Sony Pictures (North America) and Republic Pictures (Internationally).

Currently, Heart Eyes can only be viewed in theaters.

