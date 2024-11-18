Hello, Love, Again: Full list of cast in the Philippine romantic drama

Hello, Love, Again, released on November 13, 2024, in the Philippines, is a romantic drama film that captures the evolving journey of Joy and Ethan. Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Hello, Love, Goodbye.

The film follows Joy and Ethan's life as they negotiate the challenges of love and ambition in Canada. Under the backdrop of migration and cultural challenges, the movie is all about love and ambition.

The plot centers on Joy Marie Fabregas, now a nurse in Canada, and Ethan del Rosario, a bartender in Hong Kong. Their love story is rekindled, facing new challenges. Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards lead the cast, reprising their roles as Joy and Ethan, while several supporting cast add depth to the storyline.

Trending

Main cast of Hello, Love, Again

Kathryn Bernardo as Joy Marie Fabregas

Kathryn Bernardo returns as Joy Marie Fabregas in Hello, Love, Again, a Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who works as a nurse in Canada. Joy’s character showcases the realities of migrant life, capturing both the challenges and resilience required in a foreign country.

Bernardo brings her signature depth and grace to the role, which has evolved from her portrayal in Hello, Love, Goodbye. Joy, a Hong Kong domestic helper, balanced personal goals with family in that film. Her character faces new challenges in the sequel, especially after reconnecting with Ethan.

Celebrated for her roles in The Hows of Us and Barcelona: A Love Untold, Kathryn Bernardo is clearly among the best actresses in Philippine cinema. Audiences still find great resonance in her portrayal of Joy, which reflects the complex hardships and sacrifices of an OFW.

Also Read: Lolo and the Kid on Netflix: Is it worth watching?

Alden Richards as Ethan del Rosario

Images of Alden Richards from Hello, Love, Again (Images via Instagram/@aldenrichards02)

Alden Richards reprises his role as Ethan del Rosario, a bartender in Hong Kong who still carries deep feelings for Joy. Ethan’s character captures the charm and determination that made him a favorite in the original film.

In Hello, Love, Again, Ethan’s journey intersects with Joy’s in Canada, where he grapples with love and ambition. Richards’ portrayal brings emotional depth and sincerity, showcasing Ethan's growth since the first movie.

Alden Richards has previously starred in popular films like Imagine You and Me and the television series The Gift. His chemistry with Bernardo adds a spark to the film, and his character’s storyline resonates with viewers who relate to the complexities of love amidst life's challenges.

Supporting cast of Hello, Love, Again

Joross Gamboa as Jhim Gabriel

Joross Gamboa brings humor and relatability to his character, Jhim Gabriel, a close friend of Joy and Ethan. This Filipino actor's career spans roles in My Amnesia Girl, Rewind, and Labyu with an Accent, highlighting his range as an actor.

Valerie Concepcion as Jambi

Valerie Concepcion plays Jambi in Hello, Love, Again. (Images via Instagram/@v_concepcion)

In playing Jambi, Valerie Concepcion in Hello, Love, again interacts closely with the lead characters. Concepcion is known for her roles in Black Rider and Because of You, where she has displayed a flair for both drama and intensity.

Jennica Garcia as Baby

Jennica Garcia plays Baby in Hello, Love, Again. (Images via Instagram/@jennicagarciaph)

Jennica Garcia, playing Baby, is also an essential part of the film’s emotional landscape. Garcia has previously appeared in Shake, Rattle & Roll XI and One True Love, showcasing her range as a performer.

Rest of the supporting cast members

The rest of the film's support cast includes:

Ruby Rodriguez as Amy

Jobert Austria as Tito Lino

Mark Labella as Marc

Marvin Aritrangco as Marvin

Wendy Froberg as Martha

Kevin Kreider as Uno

Kakai Bautista as Sally Daraga

Maymay Entrata as Mary Dale Fabregas

Lovely Abella as Gina Mariquit

Jameson Blake as Edward del Rosario

Jeffrey Tam as Carlo Nicolas

Wilbert Ross as Joey Fabregas

Producers and crew of Hello, Love, Again

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, Hello, Love, Again benefits from her experience and directorial vision. Aside from the original 2019 film, Garcia-Sampana is well-regarded for films like One More Chance and A Second Chance.

The screenplay of the film is written by Carmi G. Raymundo and Crystal Hazel San Miguel, who both wrote the story alongside Olivia M. Lamasan. Their work captures the challenges of OFWs, providing a narrative that resonates with both Filipino and global audiences.

Plot of the movie

In this sequel, Joy (Kathryn Bernardo) and Ethan (Alden Richards) return to continue their love story, exploring the complexities of love and ambition against the backdrop of Canada’s scenic but isolating landscapes.

The film shows Joy, the nurse, navigating the challenges of being an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) while juggling her career aspirations and deepening feelings for Ethan. Their love story reflects second chances—not just in romance but also in life. Both of them make sacrifices and compromises to pursue their dreams.

Joy's journey highlights the immigrant experience, dealing with cultural identity and pursuing success. Ethan, filled with optimism, supports her while handling his struggles, balancing charm with sincerity.

For viewers, Hello, Love, Again is available to watch in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback