Here ending explained: What does the hummingbird mean?

Here, directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire, was released on November 1, 2024. The film stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Paul Bettany, among others, with Zemeckis and Eric Roth collaborating on the screenplay.

The movie premiered at AFI Fest before its theatrical release, on October 25, 2024. Despite its mixed critical reception, Here garnered attention for its unique storytelling and technological innovations, such as real-time de-aging of its cast.

The film focuses on the lives of the families who lived in a house built in the early 20th century, including John and Pauline Harter— a bohemian couple— and the Youngs, whose lives unfold against the backdrop of major historical events like World War II and the Spanish flu. As Richard returns with his dementia-stricken ex-wife in 2024, memories of their shared past in the house resurface.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers and reflects the writer's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.

The movie’s ending answers many questions raised throughout its non-linear narrative. At its core, Here explores the connections between generations, using a single house as the canvas for its time-spanning story.

The final moments, featuring an elderly Richard and Margaret, bring these themes to an emotional conclusion, as Margaret's rediscovery of lost memories closes the loop on their shared journey. The hummingbird symbolizes life's continuity, representing enduring connections across time, despite individual losses and changes in generations.

Anna Gunn as Skyler White, Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, and Bryan Cranston as Walter White all gave critically acclaimed performances. Dean Norris portrays Hank Schrader, a DEA agent who unintentionally goes after his brother-in-law. As critics lauded the show's cast, writing, and character development, it became a cultural phenomenon.

The ending of Here: Margaret’s rediscovery of memory

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Richard and Margaret’s final scene

Richard and Margaret, who are now elderly, return to the home they shared in the film's last scene. Richard assists Margaret, who has dementia, in re-establishing their relationship as he gets ready to sell the house.

Richard's reference to a ribbon their daughter, Vanessa, misplaced as a child helps her piece together her disjointed memories. Margaret is able to rediscover a strong emotional bond with the house at this point, which leads her to declare, "I love it here."

This poignant moment is emphasized by the film’s only camera movement, which pans away from its previously static perspective. The camera explores the empty house and its surroundings, symbolizing Margaret’s regained clarity and the lingering presence of memories in the space.

The Symbolism of the Hummingbird

A recurring motif throughout Here, the hummingbird appears in various timelines, including the prehistoric and modern-day sequences. In the film’s final moments, the hummingbird is seen flying outside the house, symbolizing continuity and the enduring connections between past and present.

Its presence ties the lives of the house’s inhabitants to the natural world, emphasizing the film’s theme of universal human experiences across time.

Exploring the lives within Here

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The young family’s story

The emotional center of Here is the relationship between Richard and Margaret. When Margaret becomes pregnant as a teenager, they encounter unforeseen difficulties that force them to abandon their aspirations to pursue careers as artists and lawyers.

Over time, financial hardships, family disputes, and personal regrets test their marriage. After Margaret chooses to leave Richard after turning fifty, they eventually reestablish their friendship, despite the fact that their romantic relationship remains unresolved.

Their shared memories acquire new meaning in the last act of the movie. Despite their past struggles, Richard's care for Margaret as she fights dementia highlights their enduring bond. The house becomes a symbol of both happiness and sadness as it is filled with memories of their shared life.

Al and Rose: A parallel story

Richard’s parents, Al and Rose, serve as a contrast to Richard and Margaret’s relationship. Al’s struggles with alcoholism and Rose’s unfulfilled aspirations as a bookkeeper create a tense dynamic.

Rose’s stroke prompts Al to change his ways, leading to a quieter but loving partnership in their later years. Their departure from the house leaves a lasting impact on Richard and Margaret, influencing their decisions and relationship.

Other families

The house’s history is explored through the lives of its other inhabitants, including a Native American couple, the Harter family in the early 20th century, and the Beekmans during World War II.

Every story draws comparisons between generations while highlighting themes of love, loss, and resiliency. These common experiences are reflected in the Harris family's current situation as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themes and symbolism in Here’s ending

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Memory and connection

Here emphasizes the power of memory to connect people across time. The house becomes a repository of shared experiences, from joyous celebrations to profound losses. Margaret’s rediscovery of her memories reflects the enduring impact of these connections, even as individual lives fade.

The role of nature

The hummingbird and other natural elements in Here symbolize the continuity of life. These motifs serve as reminders of the land’s history, predating human habitation, and its ongoing significance in the face of change.

Also Read: Who is Fernanda Torres’ mother? I’m Still Here actress family, career, and more explored

Production and direction

Robert Zemeckis’s direction and innovative use of technology are key elements of Here. The film employs Metaphysic Live, a cutting-edge de-aging tool, to portray characters across multiple time periods.

This technique enhances the narrative’s seamless transitions between eras, allowing actors like Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to portray younger and older versions of their characters.

Alan Silvestri's score for the movie gives the narrative more emotional depth. The film's distinctive visual aesthetic and Silvestri's music combine to produce an eerie ambiance that supports the themes of connection and memory.

The house's static, yet changing, nature is reflected in the choice to only use one camera angle and little movement throughout the narrative. Although this decision divides viewers, it highlights the movie's emphasis on time passing in a small area.

The cast of Here

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The primary cast of the movie includes:

Tom Hanks as Richard Young

Robin Wright as Margaret Young

Paul Bettany as Al Young

Kelly Reilly as Rose Young

Michelle Dockery as Pauline Harter

Gwilym Lee as John Harter

Ophelia Lovibond as Stella Beekman

David Fynn as Leo

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Helen Harris

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Here and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback