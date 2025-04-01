Holland (2025): Full list of cast explored

Holland rolled out globally on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2025. Starring Nicole Kidman, this thriller-drama had been long-awaited by fans and critics alike after its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin on March 9, 2025. It gathered mixed reviews among viewers. As per review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film grossed 23% based on 69 reviews.

The film was directed by Mimi Cave, who gained popularity after her 2022 horror-comedy, Fresh. Nicole Kidman joined the team of producers for Holland, that consisted of Kate Churchill, Peter Dealbert, and Per Saari.

Premise of Holland

Set in the early 2000s in Holland, Michigan, the film follows Nancy Vandergroot, a high school teacher married to an optometrist. As per Amazon Prime Video, the official description for the film reads:

"In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband and son in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles..."

Portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen, Fred, Nancy's husband, raises suspicion with his wife when she notices his frequent absences and collection of polaroids.

For someone in his line of work, she decides that his business trips are far too frequent. Moreover, he is very secretive about the model train set up in their basement that he likes spending so much time with.

In a quest to take her 13-year-old son Harry (Jude Hill) away to make a better life for him, Nancy befriends the woodshop teacher in her school, Dave Delgado, played by Gael García Bernal. The attraction between the two teachers builds through the movie, and Nancy finds herself having to make tough decisions.

Cast and characters of Holland

Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot

The protagonist of the movie, Nancy, is a high school teacher with a rather mundane life, doing her best to be a good mother and wife, and maintaining her image in the community. However, she does not shy away from subtly flirting with her fellow colleague.

"Holland" Nashville Special Screening - Source: Getty

Kidman is also known for her roles in Moulin Rouge!, Aquaman, and The Perfect Couple.

Matthew Macfadyen as Fred Vandergroot

Fred Vandergroot is an optometrist and Nancy's husband, whom she suspects of having an affair due to his frequent business trips and secretive nature. As Nancy's suspicions grow, so does his tight-lipped demeanor.

"Holland" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Macfadyen is also known for his roles in Pride & Prejudice, Succession, and The Three Musketeers.

Jude Hill as Harry Vandergroot

Jude Hill takes on the role of Fred and Nancy's 13-year-old son, Harry. A rather quiet child, Harry still has his moments of teenage angst, which deeply upset his mother, who is trying to hold on to the sweet child who needed his mother, as he once was.

"Holland" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Hill is also known for his roles in Mandrake and Belfast.

Gael García Bernal as Dave Delgado

Dave Delgado is the teacher that Nancy is smitten with. His ethnicity brings him a lot of criticism and racist backlash in the small town of Holland. He becomes involved with Nancy in uncovering the dark truth about Fred.

"Holland" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Bernal is known for his role in Werewolf by Night and his voiceover as Héctor in Coco.

Jeff Pope as Squiggs Graumann

Squiggs Graumann is a resident of Holland with a not-so-bright reputation as a drinker, further marred by his racist abuse towards Dave. He spots Dave and Nancy together at Dave's house.

SundanceTV's Hap & Leonard Premiere Party - Source: Getty

Pope is known for his roles in Carry-On, The Highwaymen, and Deep Water.

Isaac Krasner as Shawn Graumann

Shawn is Squiggs' son, who is pictured with his father when attacking Dave, not very different in character from his father.

"Holland" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Krasner is known for his role in Big Boys.

Rachel Sennott as Candy Deboer

Candy Deboer is Harry's babysitter. Her appearance is very brief, with Nancy confronting her at the very start of the movie over a missing earring she is convinced Candy stole from her. Despite Harry's attachment to Candy, she is let go by Nancy.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Sennott is also known for her roles in Saturday Night and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Full of twists and unexpected turns, this psychological thriller is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

