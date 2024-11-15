Hot Frosty soundtrack: A complete guide to all songs played in the movie

Hot Frosty is an American Christmas drama movie directed by Jerry Ciccoritti, which was released on Netflix on November 13, 2024. Written by Russell Hainline, the story revolves around a window that magically brings a snowman back to life.

Michael Barbuto and Joe S. Rice produced the movie under the banner of Muse Entertainment. With cinematography by Eric Cayla, Hot Frosty was filmed across Canada, especially in Brockville, Ontario, and Ottawa. Canadian film composer Ari Posner was responsible for the movie's music.

As a Christmas drama, most of the songs in the movie feature carnival music, contributing to the overall ambiance. Hot Frosty delves into the theme of falling in love on Christmas with a magical partner. The songs in the movie reflect this sentiment.

Hot Frosty: Complete soundtrack explored

Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (EDM Version)

Make It Feel Like Christmas by Simon Tellier and Victoria Hills

Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Johann Sebastian Bach

Wonderful Time of Year by Jeremy Lister

Motor City Santa by David Westlake and Nicholas Dover

We Always Had Christmas by Madisyn Gifford

Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison

Like A Holiday by FaSho

If I Could Touch the Sky by Jesse Legallais

feelslikeimfallinginlove by Coldplay (feat. Zerb)

Jingle Bells by Dennis van Aarssen and Jazz Gents

What is the plot of Hot Frosty?

The story of Hot Frosty revolves around the life of Kathy Barett, who runs a cafe in the fictional town of Hope Springs. She is a widow who lost her husband to terminal cancer. Kathy struggles to maintain her dilapidated house due to her financial constraints. Her grieving and lonely life takes a turn when her friend Mel gifts her a magical scarf.

Kathy ends up putting the scarf around the neck of a snowman in the town square. After she leaves the place, the scarf magically brings the snowman to life, transforming him into a real human being named Jack. Created out of magic, he shares an immediate attraction for the woman who bought him alive. He meets Kathy, who teaches him the ways of the human world, and he slowly begins to fall in love.

Jack's innocence and honesty help Kathy recover from the tragedy of her husband's death. However, before she could start considering getting a new life with Jack, big trouble knocks in the form of the rising temperature. As an actual snowman, Jack finds it extremely challenging to survive in hot weather.

Kathy's biggest challenge arrives, as she must find a way to stop the rising heat before her magical snowman melts down completely.

Who is in the cast of Hot Frosty?

The fantasy snowman Christmas love story is led by Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, playing the roles of Kathy Barrett and Jack Snowman. Other major cast members in the Netflix movie include:

Sherry Miller as Mel

Dan Lett as Theo

Lauren Holly as Jane Miller

Katy Mixon Greer as Dottie

Joe Lo Truglio as Deputy Sheriff Ed Schatz

Craig Robinson as Sheriff Nathaniel Hunter

Chrishell Stause as Jan

Sophia Webster as Kady

Sarah DeSouza-Coelho as Nicole

Allan Royal as Mortimer

Bobby Daniels as Chef Isaac

Christine Okuda Hara as Nancy

Janice Israeloff as Sheila

Jennie Esnard as Diana

Milan Deng as Claire

Matthew Stefiuk as Brendan

Hot Frosty is available for streaming on Netflix. Check our other articles for recommendations on the best movies of November 2024.

