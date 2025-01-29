How accurate is Conclave movie? Fact-checking all important parts of the movie

Edward Berger’s Conclave, a political thriller based on Robert Harris’s 2016 novel, offers a dramatized portrayal of the secretive process of electing a new Pope. The film presents a visually striking depiction of the Vatican, complete with elaborate rituals, political maneuvering, and high-stakes intrigue.

The movie was released in theaters on October 25, 2024, in the US and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Sergio Castellitto in lead roles.

The film captures many real-life traditions of the papal election but also deviates from official Vatican protocols in several key areas. From the handling of the Pope’s death to the security measures within the Sistine Chapel, Conclave blends fact with fiction to enhance its dramatic storytelling.

Exploring in detail the accuracy of Conclave

While Conclave captures much of the Vatican’s traditions with impressive detail, several key moments take creative liberties. The film does an excellent job of portraying the secrecy, rituals, and political maneuvering that take place during the election of a new Pope.

However, some dramatizations deviate from real Vatican procedures. Here’s a breakdown of what’s accurate and what has been altered for cinematic effect.

1) The Pope’s Death and Funeral Rituals

The film opens with the Pope’s death at the Vatican guesthouse, Santa Marta. In reality, when a Pope dies, only a few people from his inner circle, including the Camerlengo (chamberlain) and the Cardinal Dean, are present. The film, however, depicts a large crowd of priests, nuns, and cardinals gathering at his bedside, which does not align with actual Vatican protocols.

Another deviation involves how the Pope’s body is treated. The movie shows him lying in his pajamas, but since leaked images of Pope Pius XII caused controversy, it has been mandated that a deceased Pope must be dressed in full liturgical vestments before being viewed by others.

Additionally, the movie depicts a silk scarf being placed over the Pope’s face immediately after death. In reality, this ritual happens only just before the funeral, usually four to seven days later.

2) Security and secrecy during the conclave

The film accurately portrays the extreme security measures taken to protect the secrecy of the conclave. Electronic jammers are indeed used around the Sistine Chapel to block any attempts at espionage or unauthorized communication. This measure has been in place since 1996 to ensure the integrity of the papal election.

However, the movie exaggerates certain security procedures. It depicts cardinals undergoing physical security screenings and surrendering their mobile phones and laptops before entering the conclave. While the electors are strictly forbidden from using communication devices, the actual rules only require them to abstain from any contact with the outside world.

The film also shows the Cardinal Dean communicating with his secretary, which would be a severe breach of Vatican law, punishable by automatic excommunication.

3) The role of the cardinal dean

Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, takes center stage in the film as the Dean of the College of Cardinals. His role in guiding the conclave and mediating between different factions is accurately portrayed. However, the film takes liberties in depicting his authority.

One of the most notable inaccuracies is his decision to admit a secret cardinal (cardinal in pectore) to the conclave. In Vatican law, only the Pope has the authority to recognize a secret cardinal. If the Pope dies before publicly announcing their name, the appointment becomes void.

In the movie, Lawrence unilaterally decides to include the secret cardinal, which would not be allowed under real Vatican rules.

4) Breaking the seal of confession

Conclave (Image Via Focus Features)

Catholic doctrine strictly forbids revealing anything learned during confession, and breaking this seal is considered one of the most serious offenses in the Church. In the movie, Cardinal Lawrence uses confidential knowledge from a confession to expose a cardinal’s wrongdoing.

If this were to happen in reality, it would result in automatic excommunication.

However, the film leaves some ambiguity regarding this rule. Because Lawrence does not directly reveal the identity of the confessor, it is unclear whether his actions would lead to formal punishment. Still, using confession as a political tool contradicts one of the Church’s most sacred principles.

5) The voting process and papal election

Conclave (Image Via Focus Features)

The film accurately portrays the voting process, where cardinals write their chosen candidate’s name on a ballot, which is then collected and counted. The tradition of using black or white smoke to signal the results is also correctly depicted.

In recent years, the Vatican has used chemicals to ensure the color distinction is clear, as past conclaves struggled with producing distinctly white or black smoke.

However, the film makes a minor error in showing how votes are counted. In the movie, the second counting cardinal reads the names aloud.

In reality, the process follows a strict order: the first counting cardinal reads the name silently and passes it to the second, who also reads it silently before handing it to the third. Only the third cardinal reads the name aloud.

Despite this minor inaccuracy, the overall election process in the movie stays true to Vatican traditions. The dramatic tension created by shifting alliances, personal rivalries, and last-minute revelations reflects the complex dynamics of real papal elections.

What is the movie Conclave about?

Conclave (Image Via Focus Features)

It is a 2024 political thriller that explores the intense and secretive process of electing a new Pope after the death of the reigning Pontiff. Directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, the film brings to life the power dynamics and moral dilemmas of the Vatican’s highest officials.

Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who must navigate scandals, hidden agendas, and unexpected revelations while organizing the conclave.

The story takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of a mysterious cardinal in pectore, a secret cardinal appointed by the late Pope for safety reasons, whose presence disrupts the election process.

Interested viewers can watch the movie on Peacock and Apple TV.

