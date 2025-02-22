How long is Oz Perkins' The Monkey? Runtime explored 

After Longlegs, Oz Perkins is back with another new horror movie, The Monkey that hit theaters on Friday. The movie is an adaptation of Stephen King's short story by the same name which follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who find their father's old monkey toy in the attic.

Ad

Shortly after that a series of gruesome deaths starts and the siblings decide to throw the toy away. But 25 years later, when another killing spree starts, the brothers must come together to end this once and for all.

The movie has a runtime of 98 minutes and has received fairly positive reviews. The movie is a treat for horror enthusiasts eagerly waiting to see what Perkins has in store for them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Monkey: Release date and Runtime explored

The Monkey was released in theaters on Friday. Coming from Oz Perkins, the movie is distributed by Neon and is exclusively available to view in theaters.

However, that does not mean it will not be available on any streaming platform later. The movie will be released on streaming later but as of now, there is no news regarding the same. The Monkey has a runtime of 98 minutes.

Ad

More about The Monkey: Trailer and Plot synopsis explored

The Monkey follows two protagonists, brothers Bill and Hal, who have reunited to destroy the evil toy monkey that terrorized their family many years ago and is back again to wreak havoc.

The official synopsis for the movie, according to Neon, reads:

"When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree, forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy."

Ad

Ad

Neon released a trailer on October 15 but it hardly reveals anything about the story. However, viewers are treated to glimpses of the film's ensemble cast and the characters they play and also gives a view of the blood and carnage that awaits horror fans. It reveals enough to create intrigue but keeps the details of the plot tightly under wraps.

The trailer is a montage of scenes and images from the movie and fans of the horror genre can rest assured that The Monkey is an almost faithful adaptation of Stephen King's short story, keeping intact its essence while also giving viewers a taste of Oz Perkins' signature style in every frame.

Ad

Cast list explored

Here is the list of cast members of the Neon horror film:

Theo James as Hal and Bill Shelburn

Christian Convery as young Hal and Bill Shelburn

Tatiana Maslany as Lois Shelburn, Hal, and Bill's mother

Colin O'Brien as Petey, Hal's son

Rohan Campbell as Ricky

Sarah Levy as Ida, Hal and Bill's aunt

Adam Scott as Capt. Petey Shelburn, Hal, and Bill's absent father

Elijah Wood as Ted Hammerman, who is the husband of Hal's ex-wife

Osgood Perkins as Chip, Hal and Bill's uncle

Tess Degenstein as Barbara, a real estate agent

Danica Dreyer as Annie Wilkes, Hal and Bill's babysitter

Laura Mennell as Hal's ex-wife and Petey's mother

Ad

Catch the movie now in theaters and watch this space for any news on when it will be available for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback