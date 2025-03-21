How many films has Wings Hauser appeared in? Details explored as actor passes away at 77

Wings Hauser was an American actor, writer, director, and filmmaker whose career spanned over five decades, starting in 1967. He is best known for his roles in movies like Vice Squad (1982), Tough Guys Don't Dance (1987), The Insider (1999), and Rubber (2010). Wings Hauser appeared in 63 movies and 24 television series throughout his career.

Wings Hauser passed away on March 15, 2025, at the age of 77. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for years. His daughter, Bright Hauser, reported that he died at his home in Santa Monica. Wings Hauser was the father of Cole Hauser, who is best known as Rip Wheeler in the Paramount series Yellowstone.

For playing the supporting role of Luther Regency in Tough Guys Don't Dance, Hauser was nominated for Best Supporting Male in the annual Independent Spirit Awards.

What are the movies and television shows Wings Hauser appeared in?

Wings Hauser appeared in 63 movies and 24 television series throughout his career (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Here is a list of the complete titles of movies and television series in which Wings Hauser appeared throughout his acting career.

Movies

First to Fight as Ragan (uncredited) (1967)

Who'll Stop the Rain as Marine Driver (1978)

Vice Squad as 'Ramrod' (1982)

Homework as 'Reddog' (1982)

Hear No Evil as Garrard (1982)

Ghost Dancing as Frank Carswell (1983)

Deadly Force as 'Stoney' Cooper (1983)

Mutant as Josh Cameron (1984)

A Soldier's Story as Lieutenant Byrd (1984)

Sweet Revenge as Major Frank Hollins (1984)

Terror in the Aisles as 'Ramrod' (in 'Vice Squad') (uncredited) (1984)

Command 5 as Jack Coburn (1985)

The Long Hot Summer as Wilson Mahood (1985)

Dark Horse as Unknown (1986)

3:15 as Mr. Havilland (uncredited) (1986)

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling as Cliff (1986)

The Wind as Phil (1986)

Hostage as Major Sam Striker (1986)

Raw Terror as Unknown (1986)

Tough Guys Don't Dance as Captain Alvin Luther Regency (1987)

No Safe Haven as Clete Harris (1987)

Dead Man Walking as John Luger (1988)

Death Street USA (a.k.a. Nightmare at Noon) as Ken Griffiths (1988)

The Carpenter as Carpenter (1988)

The Siege of Firebase Gloria as Corporal Joseph L. DiNardo (1989)

L.A. Bounty as Cavanaugh (1989)

Bedroom Eyes II as Harry Ross (1989)

Reason to Die as Elliot Canner (1990)

Marked for Murder as Emerson (1990)

Coldfire as Lars (1990)

Street Asylum as Arliss Ryder (1990)

Out of Sight, Out of Mind as Victor Lundgren (1990)

Wilding as Tim Parsons (1990)

Pale Blood as Van Vandameer (1990)

Living to Die as Nick Carpenter (1990)

Bump in the Night as Patrick Tierney (1990)

Frame Up as Ralph Baker (1991)

The Killers Edge (a.k.a. Blood Money) as Jack (1991)

Beastmaster 2: Through the Portal of Time as Arklon (1991)

The Art of Dying as Jack (1991)

In Between as Jack Maxwell (1991)

Frame Up II: The Cover-Up (a.k.a. Deadly Conspiracy) as Sheriff Ralph Baker (1992)

Mind, Body & Soul as John Stockton (1992)

Exiled in America as Fred Jenkins (1992)

Champagne and Bullets as Huck Finney (1993)

Watchers 3 as Ferguson (1994)

Skins (a.k.a. Gang Boys) as Joe Joiner (1994)

Victim of Desire as Leland Duvall (1995)

Tales from the Hood as Officer Strom (1995)

Broken Bars as Warden Pitt (1995)

Guns & Lipstick as Michael (1995)

Original Gangstas as Michael Casey (1996)

Life Among the Cannibals as Vince (1999)

The Insider as Tobacco Lawyer (1999)

Clean and Narrow as Sheriff Brand (1999)

Savage Season as Maddox (2001)

The Blue Lizard as 'Little G' (2002)

Irish Eyes (a.k.a. Vendetta: No Conscience, No Mercy) as Kevin Kilpatrick (2004)

The Running as Not Hasselhoff (2004)

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery as Strother Elam (2006)

Avenging Angel as Colonel Cusack (2007)

The Stone Angel as Older Bram (2007)

Rubber as Man In Wheelchair (2010)

Television

Cannon “A Touch of Venom” as Ethan Morse (Credited as Wings Livinryte) (1975)

The Young and The Restless as Greg Foster (1981-2010)

Magnum, P.I. - "Wave Goodbye" as Nick Frangakis (1981)

The Fall Guy - "Just a Small Circle of Friends" as Baba (1983)

Hunter - "Dead or Alive" as Jimmy Jo Walker (1984)

Hardcastle and McCormick - "You Don't Hear The One That Gets You" as Arvin Lee (1985)

Airwolf - "Airwolf II" as Harlan Jenkins (1985)

The A-Team - "Blood, Sweat, and Cheers", "The Big Squeeze" as Karl Ludwig / Jack 'The Ripper' Lane (1985)

Murder, She Wrote - "Reflections of the Mind", "Night Fear", "Love & Hate in Cabot Cove", "Track of a Soldier" as Howard Levering / Sam Bennett / Wallace Evans / Carl (1985-1996)

The Last Precinct as Lieutenant Hobbs (1986)

Perry Mason - "The Case of the Scandalous Scoundrel" as Captain James Rivers (1987)

China Beach as Lt. Col. Mac Miller (1999-1991)

Lightning Force as LT. Col Matthew 'Trane' Coltrane (1992)

Roseanne as Ty Tilden, Neighbor (1992-1993)

Space Rangers - "Fort Hope" as Ex-Ranger Decker (1993)

Walker, Texas Ranger - "Right Man, Wrong Time" as Wayland Hampton (1994)

Beverly Hills 90210 as J. Jay Jones (1994-1996)

Kung Fu: The Legend Continues - "Brotherhood of the Bell" as Damon (1995)

JAG - "Sightings" as J.D. Gold (1996)

Kingpin as Doug Duffy (2003)

House - "Hunting" as Michael Ryan (2005)

Bones - "The Man in the Mud" (2007) as Lenny Fitz (2007)

The Mentalist - "Paint It Red" as A.P. Caid (2009)

Criminal Minds - "Exit Wounds" as Sheriff Rhodes (2010)

What is the story of Wings Hauser?

Born on December 12, 1947, in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wings Hauser was the son of director and producer Dwight Hause. Wings made his film debut at the age of 18 in the 1967 movie First to Fight. During the early 1970s, Wings Hauser suffered extreme poverty and was homeless at a particular time.

It was in December 1977, when he achieved major attraction after playing the role of Greg Foster in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless. Wings Hauser kept making appearances in the television series until 1981. He received recognition for playing a villainous pimp named Ramrod in the 1982 movie Vice Squad.

Over the next three decades, Wings Hauser added numerous recurring screen credits from television sitcoms to his filmography, including Murder, She Wrote (1984), Roseanne (1988), and Beverly Hills 90210 (1990). His last movie appearance was the 2010 French film Rubber.

