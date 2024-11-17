How much did Hello, Love, Again earn on its first day of release? Everything we know so far

Hello, Love, Again has become the highest-grossing local film in the Philippines, with a record-breaking gross amount of P85 million on its release day, November 13, 2024. Besides, the film maintained its winning streak by achieving exceptional ticket sales on its second and third days, leading to a total gross of P245 million by the end of the third day.

For those who are not familiar, Hello, Love, Again is a Philippine romantic drama and is a sequel to the 2019 film Hello, Love, Goodbye. It features Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in the roles of Joy Marie Fabregas and Ethan del Rosario, respectively.

Hello, Love, Again breaks records with its collections

Trending

After the previous installment of the movie (Hello, Love, Goodbye) set numerous records at the time of its release, Hello, Love, Again is experiencing a full circle moment by breaking box office records in the Philippines once again.

As previously mentioned, the Filipino language film achieved a gross of P85 million on its first day of release. On the second day, the film further accumulated a gross of P70 million. Then, on its third day, it generated P90 million in ticket sales. This resulted in the movie's total box office collection reaching P245 million by the end of the third day.

The film was also launched in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and across Europe. In the US and Canada, the film was released on November 15, 2024.

Also read: It Ends With Us beats Borderlands in the box office collection by a great margin.

What did the people associated with Hello, Love, Again have to say about the film's success?

Following the success of Hello, Love, Again, the film's primary cast, Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards conversed with TV Patrol on November 14 and expressed how they felt about the success their film has received. Bernando said that she and the others associated with the film were elated with the news. She said:

“What a beautiful day! Our hearts ngayon siguro punong-puno lang siya ng joy literally (English: our hearts now are literally filled with joy)."

Richards agreed with Bernando and added that he was grateful that their hard efforts bore fruit in the form of the film's success. He said:

“We’re very happy. Parang lahat ng pagod namin ( English: All our sacrifices) from all the things that we’ve done… Lahat (English: All of it was) worth it."

Also read: Furiosa opening box office collection starts at turtle speed.

Know the cast of the film

As previously stated, the film's two leads are Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in the roles of Joy Marie Fabregas and Ethan del Rosario, respectively. While the audiences may remember Bernando from films such as Can't Help Falling in Love (2017) and The Hows of Us (2018), Richards is known for films such as Ang Panday 2 (2011) and Meant to Beh (2017).

The rest of the film's talented cast comprises:

Joross Gamboa as Jhim Gabriel

Valerie Concepcion as Jambi

Ruby Rodriguez as Amy

Jobert Austria as Tito Lino

Jennica Garcia as Baby

Mark Labella as Marc

Wendy Froberg as Martha

Kevin Kreider as Uno

Kakai Bautista as Sally Daraga

Maymay Entrata as Mary Dale Fabregas

Marvin Aritrangco as Marvin

Lovely Abella as Gina Mariquit

Jeffrey Tam as Carlo Nicolas

Jameson Blake as Edward del Rosario

Wilbert Ross as Joey

Also read: In Her Place: Release date, where to watch, plot, cast and trailer.

Hello, Love, Again is currently running in theatres across the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback