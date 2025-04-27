How old is Bridgit Mendler? Former Disney channel star raises $30 Million for space startup, Northwood Space

32-year-old Bridgit Mendler has recently collected funds worth $30 million for her company, Northwood Space, where she serves as the CEO and co-founder. The funding has been done by the best venture capital firms, such as Founders Fund and Andreessen Horowitz, as per a report by The Express Tribune on April 25, 2025.

The outlet also stated that others who participated in the funding round include Also Capital, BoxGroup, and Humba Ventures. Moreover, the funds accumulated would be used to expand the team alongside the development of the company technologies and start the production and the beginning of the ground station networks.

Furthermore, Pop Base obtained a video on Sunday, April 27, and shared it on X, where Bridgit Mendler was heard discussing the startup, as she said:

“We’re operating in the hard-tech sector, it is a more capital intensive sector. I think we are benefiting from a system that is designed to be efficient with capital. And we’re also a system that, you know, we’re planning to be operational in the near-term horizon.”

Bridgit Mendler also mentioned that the process they are willing to follow won’t take ten years before obtaining the “operational capability.” The Disney star continued by saying that the startup is planning to start working on the plans as soon as possible, calling it a “mission incentive,” and added:

“You know, space is now the domain of much of our critical infrastructure. It’s not, you know, an experimental territory. Space is, it’s industrialized. That’s very core to our mission is supporting an industrialized space economy where missions can’t go down.”

Bridgit Mendler joined Northwood Space as the CEO last year

According to CNBC, the Labor Pains star confirmed the launch of her space startup while speaking to the outlet in February 2024. The news came around six years after she began pursuing her Master’s degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Bridgit Mendler also joined Harvard Law School in 2021, serving as the co-president of their Space Law Society, as per her LinkedIn profile. She had previously joined MIT the previous year to complete her Ph.D.

CNBC stated that the Good Luck Charlie star developed an interest in space law following her time at the new Space Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission. According to the outlet, Bridgit’s company aimed to create ground stations with antennas that can help connect with space satellites.

Bridgit Mendler was also joined by her husband, Griffin Cleverly, who serves as the company’s chief technology officer, and Shaurya Luthra, the head of software, as co-founders. Furthermore, Northwood Space received funding of $6 million at the time from investors like Also Capital, Founders Fund, and Andreessen Horowitz.

While speaking to CNBC, the Father of the Year star opened up on the journey behind establishing the company and said:

“While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites.”

The Washington D.C. native was last seen as Emmy Quinn in Merry Happy Whatever, which aired on Netflix. The Jessie star was previously active as a singer and released an album, Hello My Name Is…, which reached on top of the charts.

