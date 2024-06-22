How old was Derrick Johnson when Anna Stubblefield assaulted him? Details of Tell Them You Love Me subject explored

Netflix recently added Tell Them You Love Me to its catalog. The documentary explores the controversial events involving Anna Stubblefield, a white ethics professor, and Derrick Johnson, a black nonverbal man with cerebral palsy.

Directed by Nick August-Perna and executive produced by Louis Theroux, the film examines the intersection of race, disability, and power dynamics that led to a notorious legal battle.

In 2015, Stubblefield was convicted of s*xually assaulting Derrick Johnson, who was 28 years old at the time of the alleged assault. This detail shows the gravity of the case and the challenges Johnson faced. The documentary aims to present an unbiased look at the contentious events that unfolded, allowing viewers to navigate the complicated layers of this tragic story.

Trending

Tell Them You Love Me: Where is Derrick Johnson now?

Since the events that brought Derrick Johnson into the public eye, his life has found stability and care within his family environment. Today, Derrick lives with his mother, Daisy Johnson, in their home in Irvington, New Jersey.

Tell Them You Love Me concludes with glimpses of Derrick’s life post-trial, depicting him as healthy, safe, and well-loved, which serves as a reminder of Derrick’s humanity beyond the legal and media spectacle.

Throughout the trial, his mother was vocal about her son's inability to consent due to his cerebral palsy and nonverbal condition. The documentary shows how Derrick’s daily life involves routines and support systems that his family carefully maintains, ensuring he remains shielded from further public scrutiny.

Tell Them You Love Me: What does Anna Stubblefield do now?

Anna Stubblefield’s life after her conviction and subsequent release has been marked by several challenges and changes. Initially sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2015 for two counts of first-degree aggravated s*xual assault, her conviction was overturned in 2017 after her trial was deemed unfair.

Following this, Stubblefield accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge and was released after serving approximately two years.

After her release, Stubblefield found employment as a restaurant server but was unable to maintain the position due to the ongoing publicity surrounding her case. Currently, she engages in part-time from home, though the specifics of her work remain undisclosed.

Tell Them You Love Me: Does Anna Stubblefield have children?

The personal life of Anna Stubblefield, particularly regarding her family structure, has not been prominently featured in media reports or the documentary itself. There is no public record or mention in Tell Them You Love Me of Stubblefield having children. Her marital status was noted during the trial—she was married at the time she met Derrick Johnson.

However, due to the sensitive nature of her case, it is possible that details of her family life, especially involving children, have been deliberately kept out of the spotlight to protect their privacy.

In the documentary Tell Them You Love Me, a major focus is placed on facilitated communication, a method intended to help individuals with communication challenges. Although well-intentioned, it has faced substantial criticism and has been discredited by leading experts, including the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Tell Them You Love Me explores the complexities and moral questions this method raises, particularly how it may have affected the relationship between Anna Stubblefield and Derrick Johnson.