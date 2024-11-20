How to Train Your Dragon soundtrack: The definitive guide to all tracks in the film

How to Train Your Dragon is a captivating animated film released by DreamWorks Animation on March 26, 2010. It tells the story of a young Viking, Hiccup, who befriends a dragon and discovers a world of harmony between humans and these mythical creatures. The movie can now be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

The film’s music, composed by John Powell, plays a key role in bringing its epic and emotional moments to life. Powell’s work for How to Train Your Dragon earned him his first Academy Award nomination. The soundtracks are combined with orchestral arrangements with Nordic influences.

Main soundtracks of How to Train Your Dragon

The How to Train Your Dragon soundtrack is renowned for its enchanting compositions. Here are the main tracks that define its brilliance:

This Is Berk (4:10)

This opening track introduces Berk, the Viking village, blending grandeur and charm. With sweeping orchestral melodies, it sets the tone for the film’s adventure.

Forbidden Friendship (4:10)

This piece catches the moment when Toothless starts to trust Hiccup. It's soft harp and woodwind passages a feeling of innocence and inquiry.

Test Drive (2:36)

It's an exhilarating track that goes with Toothless's first flight. Hiccup The dynamic arrangement reflects the excitement and freedom of flying high.

Romantic Flight (1:56)

This dreamy melody plays during Hiccup and Astrid’s bonding moment. Its soft strings and flute arrangement add a layer of romance to the scene.

Coming Back Around (2:51)

This triumphant finale underscores the unity between Vikings and dragons. It revisits key themes, ending the film on an uplifting note.

Complete track list

Here are all 25 tracks from the How to Train Your Dragon soundtrack and their duration:

"This Is Berk" – 4:10

"Dragon Battle" – 1:54

"The Downed Dragon" – 4:16

"Dragon Training" – 3:10

"Wounded" – 1:25

"The Dragon Book" – 2:22

"Focus, Hiccup!" – 2:05

"Forbidden Friendship" – 4:10

"New Tail" – 2:47

"See You Tomorrow" – 3:53

"Test Drive" – 2:36

"Not So Fireproof" – 1:12

"This Time for Sure" – 0:43

"Astrid Goes for a Spin" – 0:43

"Romantic Flight" – 1:56

"Dragon's Den" – 2:29

"The Cove" – 1:10

"The Kill Ring" – 4:28

"Ready the Ships" – 5:13

"Battling the Green Death" – 6:18

"Counter Attack" – 3:05

"Where's Hiccup?" – 2:43

"Coming Back Around" – 2:51

"Sticks & Stones" (by Jónsi) – 4:17

"The Vikings Have Their Tea" – 2:03

Production and direction

Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois directed the movie while John Powell wrote its unforgettable soundtrack. Powell's use of traditional instruments like bagpipes and fiddles in concert with orchestral compositions highlighted the Viking and dragon worlds. His score captures personal moments, great battles, and the changing relationship between Hiccup and Toothless.

Plot of the film

Hiccup, a young Viking from Berk, a village beset by dragon raids, drives the plot of How to Train Your Dragon. Following injuries, Hiccup befriended a rare Night Fury dragon called Toothless.

Together, they challenge the ideas of their society by finding a means to close the distance separating people and dragons. The movie masterfully shows bravery, compassion, and the need for knowledge.

The film features America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, and Jay Baruchel as Hiccup among its voice actors. Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and T.J. Miller also brilliantly depict memorable characters for it.

How to Train Your Dragon is available for rent and can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

