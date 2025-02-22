The Academy Award-nominated film A Complete Unknown will be available for digital purchase and rental starting February 24, 2025. The platforms include premium video-on-demand (PVOD), including Apple TV and Prime Video.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, the biopic explores Dylan’s early career in the 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene. A Complete Unknown also explores Dylan’s transition from acoustic to electric music.

The film is currently available for digital pre-order. In addition to its PVOD release, A Complete Unknown will later be available for streaming on Disney+, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Directed by James Mangold, the film will be accessible for on-demand viewing on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Disney+ once it becomes available on each platform.

A Complete Unknown is available for digital purchase on February 24, 2025

The film explores the early years of Bob Dylan's career (Image via SearchlightPictures)

The music biopic will be available for digital purchase on February 24, 2025, at 9 p.m. PST. Ahead of its release, the film is currently available for digital pre-order on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video.

The film’s digital release comes just before the 97th Academy Awards, where it has received eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.

For viewers in different time zones, the release schedule is as follows:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 24, 2025 9 p.m. Central Time Monday, February 24, 2025 11 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 5 a.m. Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 10:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 7 a.m. Australian Central Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 3:30 p.m.

The film will be available to stream online on select platforms following its PVOD release.

How to watch A Complete Unknown online

The biopic will also highlight his time with Joan Baez (Image via SearchlightPictures)

A Complete Unknown will be available for digital purchase starting February 24 for $24.99 on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video.

The film is expected to be available for streaming on Disney+ approximately three months after its theatrical run. Its projected premiere is between mid-March and early April.

A Disney+ subscription is required to stream the film, with pricing options starting at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan and $15.99 per month for the ad-free Premium plan.

Subscribers can also access it through bundled streaming plans, including the Disney Duo, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, for $10.99 per month, and the Disney Trio, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, starting at $16.99 per month.

They can also access through Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle for $16.99 per month.

Are there A Complete Unknown DVD and Blu-Ray available?

The biopic will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on April 1, 2025. Details on preorders have not yet been announced.

The home release will include bonus content, such as The Making of A Complete Unknown, featuring commentary from director James Mangold.

There will also be a look at the film’s costume design by Arianne Phillips and other behind-the-scenes features.

Viewers are advised that the film contains scenes with flashing lights that may affect those sensitive to bright visuals.

A Complete Unknown gains momentum ahead of the Oscars

With its digital release arriving just before the Academy Awards, the film continues to generate excitement among fans.

The Bob Dylan biopic secured eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet. Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro also earned nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

The film is also in contention for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design. Its strong presence in this year’s nominations has fueled discussions about its chances of winning major awards.

The Guardian review said that it deserves the Best Picture Oscar, praising its ability to connect audiences from different backgrounds, whether seasoned fans of Dylan’s era or those discovering his music through modern covers.

Don’t miss A Complete Unknown, available for digital purchase on February 24, 2025.

