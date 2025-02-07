How to watch Better Man at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Better Man is a biographical drama film directed by Michael Gracey. It is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole. The film premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2024 and was released in the United States on December 25, 2024.

The film is about the life and struggles of English singer and songwriter, Robert Peter Williams, better known as Robbie Williams. The story follows his struggles as a child with a troubled relationship with his father. As a young pop star, he got addicted to substance abuse which affected his career and mental health.

Viewers can expect the film on VOD and digital platforms from February 11, 2025.

The film's cast includes Steve Pemberton, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, Kate Mulvany, Alison Steadman, Damon Herriman, and Robbie Williams in prominent roles.

Trending

Better Man will be available on VOD and digital platforms from February 11, 2025

After its limited release during the holiday week, Paramount Pictures gave a wider release to Robbie Williams' biopic on January 10, 2025. However, despite getting praised by the critics and viewers, the film hasn't been able to impress at the box office.

The film will soon be available for streaming on platforms such as Apple TV+ and Prime Video. According to When To Stream and Deccan Herald, the film will be available for VOD and on streaming platforms on February 11, 2025. As per Forbes, Paramount+ will have the film for streaming anytime between February 21 and March 7, 2025.

What is Better Man about?

The film is a docudrama based on the life of British pop star Robbie Williams. It captures his journey from childhood, to his time as a member of the boyband, Take That, and his struggles with drug abuse and mental health.

The unique aspect of the film is that Robbie Willaims doesn't show up as himself at all; instead, the audiences see him as a chimpanzee. In the trailer, Williams explains this aspect by saying, "To be honest, I've always been a little less evolved."

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit."

It continues:

"It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

Who is in the cast of Better Man?

Robbie Williams as himself

Jonno Davies as Robbie Williams

Carter J. Murphy as the voice of young Robbie

Steve Pemberton as Peter Williams/Conway

Kate Mulvany as Janet Williams

Alison Steadman as Betty Williams

Damon Herriman as Nigel Martin-Smith

Raechelle Banno as Nicole Appleton

Kayleigh McKnight has sung additional vocals for Nicole

Jake Simmance as Gary Barlow

Liam Head as Howard Donald

Jesse Hyde as Mark Owen

Chase Vollenweider as Jason Orange

Tom Budge as Guy Chambers

Leo Harvey-Elledge as Liam Gallagher

Chris Gun as Noel Gallagher

Frazer Hadfield as Nate

Anthony Hayes as Chris Briggs

John O'May as Terry Swinton

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Better Man and other films and TV shows as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback