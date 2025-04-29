How to watch Dalia and the Red Book at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The animated fantasy adventure film titled Dalia and the Red Book is scheduled for digital release in North America on May 6, 2025. The story, written and directed by David Bisbano, centers on Dalia, a 12-year-old girl who recently lost her father. Adolfo, her father and a renowned author, left behind an unfinished red book for her.

Unbeknownst to her, Dalia is drawn into the world of the novel, where she must engage with it to complete the story. Meanwhile, the characters compete against each other to become the protagonist.

Dalia and the Red Book first premiered at the Catalonian International Film Festival on October 3, 2024, and was subsequently released in theaters in Argentina on October 17, 2024.

The film employs a blend of stop-motion, CG, and 2D animation techniques, resulting in a unique aesthetic. In May 2024, before the film's release, Guido Rud, CEO and founder of FilmSharks, told Variety—

“We are so happy with the results of mixing stop-motion, CG and classic 2D animation techniques for the first time in a Latin American feature. I want to personally thank the strong team of partners and co-producers who worked on this film, especially director David Bisbano and producer Alvaro Urtizberea. We feel our film is a beautiful cinematic journey in the vein of the classic, ‘The NeverEnding Story.'”

Guido Rud's company was among the several production companies involved in the project.

Dalia and the Red Book digital release details explored

Adolfo creates a Goat for her Daughter Dalia. (Image via Vision Films Inc)

According to PR Newswire, Dalia and the Red Book will be available in North America through Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) starting May 6, 2025. TVOD is a video streaming service where users pay for individual pieces of content. According to Variety, Vision Films Inc. acquired the film's distribution rights for North America.

TME will distribute the film in Turkey, while Babilla Ciné plans an upcoming theatrical release in Colombia. The film will also be available on major streaming and cable platforms throughout the U.S. and Canada, followed by a DVD release at major online retailers.

Previously, it sold in over a dozen territories in Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including to Disney+ for streaming in Latin America. According to IMDb, Dalia and the Red Book has a runtime of 1 hour and 47 minutes.

The plot for the film

The trailer for Dalia and the Red Book was released on October 25, 2024, and is available for audiences on YouTube. The story follows a 12-year-old girl named Dalia, who inherits her father Adolfo's unfinished red book after his passing. The characters forcibly draw her into their world, each desiring to be the protagonist of the novel.

The trailer then introduces her father's character, which he specifically created for her: a goat, simply named Goat. He rescues her from the cunning fox and other mysterious figures. With only her loyal Goat at her side, Dalia must navigate various challenges to escape this world and complete her father's novel before the numbers on her father's watch disappear, indicating she has little time.

Towards the end of the clip, an owl informs her that the door to escape is hidden behind the rotating tower, which she must reach by overcoming numerous enemies. The trailer fades out with multiple scenes showcasing her adventures in her father's unfinished red book.

Dalia and the Red Book has been well received by critics, including Bradley Gibson from Film Threat, an independent film review publication, who wrote:

"The world painted in the film is reminiscent of the dark fantasy settings of Guillermo Del Toro in films like Pan’s Labyrinth, and Bisbano also channels Coraline and The Neverending Story, with hints of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Complex, dynamic backgrounds compete with the best anime for exciting set pieces."

He continues to praise the technique used and the animation of the film—

"The cinematography is stunning. It is also an impressive technical achievement: Bisbano utilizes Epic Games’ 3D animation tool Unreal Engine and a combination of CGI, stop-motion, and 2D animation to achieve incredible animation excellence. The visuals are layered and textured, with vibrant colors. The whole film is gorgeous and moves perfectly."

The animated adventure film Dalia and the Red Book is scheduled to be released digitally in North America on May 6, 2025.

