How to watch Fight or Flight (2025) at home? Digital release date, platforms and more

Fight or Flight is an action comedy movie directed by James Madigan. Written by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona, the film revolves around the story of a former mercenary named Lucas Reyes, who receives one last mission. Lucas is tasked to track down an anonymous wanted hacker in an airplane, which is full of killers intending to kill them both.

American actor Josh Hartnett takes up the acting lead as Lucas Reyes. The other cast of the movie includes Charithra Chandran, Katee Sackhoff, Julian Kostov, and Marko Zaror, among others. The movie was first released in the United Kingdom on February 28, 2025, followed by a May 9, 2025, release in the United States.

Fight or Flight was released for digital platforms on June 17, 2025. The movie is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ and to buy or rent on Fandango at Home and Plex.

Fight or Flight: All streaming options explored

Josh Hartnett plays a former Secret Service agent named Lucas Reyes

Fight or Flight is available for streaming on Apple TV+. Interested viewers can subscribe to Apple TV+ Standard Plan at a price of $9.99 per month, or $99.9 if billed annually. New subscribers will get a 7-day free trial. Apple TV+ also comes with the Apple One Bundle, which additionally includes iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+.

Fight or Flight is available to rent for $19.99 and to buy for $24.99 on Apple TV+.

What is the plot of Fight or Flight?

Lucas Reyes is appointed to catch the Ghost by Katherine Brunt

Fight or Flight starts with a wanted cybercriminal named Ghost, who manages to escape from a raid in Bangkok and takes a commercial flight to San Francisco. A government tech higher official named Katherine Brunt embarks on a mission to track down and catch Ghost.

She hires a mercenary and secret service agent named Lucas Reyes, who was her former partner. Lucas has been in exile due to his disgraced reputation, but agrees to take one last mission to clear his name and start a new life.

However, right after boarding the flight, Lucas realizes that the aeroplane is full of assassins, who have been individually hired by multiple organizations. Lucas then has to complete multiple missions, not only to find and save the target, but also to save his own life.

Who is in the cast of Fight or Flight?

Charithra Chandran plays the flight attendant Isha Mandhal

The cast in the movie includes:

Josh Hartnett as Lucas Reyes

Katee Sackhoff as Katherine Brunt

Charithra Chandran as Isha Mandhal

Julian Kostov as Aaron Hunter

JuJu Chan Szeto as Master Lian

Marko Zaror as Cayenne

Danny Ashok as Royce

Hughie O'Donnell as Garrett

Willem van der Vegt as Paul Simmons

Jyuddah Jaymes as Kyle Robinson

Sarah Lam as Mae

Irén Bordán as Mrs. Nazareth

Sanjeev Kohli as Pilot

Declan Baxter as Co-Pilot

Nóra Trokán as Cat Eyes

Claudia Heinz as Monk Claudia

Heather Choo as Monk Heather

