How to watch Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025) is a psychological thriller directed by Trey Edward Shults, starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. The film follows a musician battling insomnia who meets a mysterious stranger, sparking a dark journey that unravels his identity.

As a companion to The Weeknd’s sixth studio album of the same name, which was released on January 31, 2025, it blends music and narrative, exploring mental health and self-discovery.

Produced by Lionsgate, Live Nation, and Manic Phase with a $15 million budget, the project began development in 2022 after Tesfaye’s vocal challenges during a concert. Principal photography concluded in early 2025, followed by a theatrical release on May 16, 2025.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed approximately $6 million worldwide but received mixed reviews. The film is now available digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, and YouTube.

How to watch Hurry Up Tomorrow at home

Still from the movie (Image via Lionsgate studios)

Hurry Up Tomorrow is a psychological thriller of an insomnia-ridden musician who runs into a stranger and begins a quest that tests his sense of self. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"A musician suffering from insomnia is drawn into an odyssey with a stranger who starts to disentangle the very essence of his being."

Hurry Up Tomorrow is 105 minutes long and rated R. It was initially released in theaters on May 16, 2025, and will be available on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube, from June 5, 2025.

On Amazon Prime Video, digital purchase is approximately $24.99, with rentals starting from $19.99 for 48 hours. According to Lionsgate's deal with STARZ, viewers can expect it to be released on the platform sometime in September 2025.

The movie is rated 5.3/10 on IMDb with general reviews, and a 40% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience has appreciated the film for its visual storytelling, but panned it for the plot.

The cast of Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) as Abel Tesfaye

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, plays a fictionalized version of himself in Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025), a musician battling insomnia and psychological turmoil.

The Grammy-winning Canadian R&B artist, Tesfaye, co-wrote and produced the film, marking his first lead film role after a cameo in Uncut Gems (2019) and starring in HBO’s The Idol (2023).

His music, including albums After Hours and Dawn FM, shapes the film’s narrative. Some of the singer's notable achievements include four Grammys and an Oscar nomination for Earned It. His Upcoming projects include the Hurry Up Tomorrow album tour.

Jenna Ortega as Anima

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event - Source: Getty

Jenna Ortega portrays Anima, a mysterious stranger who drives the protagonist’s unraveling in Hurry Up Tomorrow. A California-born actress, Ortega rose to fame with Netflix’s Wednesday (2022), earning a Golden Globe nomination.

She also starred in Scream (2022) and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). As an executive producer on this film, she brought depth to Anima’s intense role. Her achievements include an MTV Movie Award and critical acclaim for her versatility. Some of the actress's upcoming projects include Wednesday season 2, Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd, and Winter Spring Summer or Fall.

Barry Keoghan as Lee

Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Barry Keoghan plays the character of Lee, Abel’s manager and friend. His performance holds significant weight, keeping the plot moving. Keoghan received an Oscar nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) and gained acclaim for Saltburn (2023) and Dunkirk (2017).

.His upcoming projects include The Immortal Man (2025), Peaky Blinders film (2025), Crime 101 (2026), and The Batman Part II (2026).

Supporting cast of Hurry Up Tomorrow

Below are the mentions of the rest of the cast members:

Riley Keough as Mother/ Girl on Voicemail

Ash T as Agent

Paul Gentry as Doctor

Paul L. Davis as Lavi

Sebastian Villalobos as an American

Roman Mitichyan as Driver

Ibrahim Ivan Simonin as Child Abel

Kiara Liz as Jessica

Olga Safari as Veronica

Michael Buhm as Tiki Bartender

Victoria McGrath as Actress

Roy Williams Jr. as Cop

