How to watch Last Breath (2025) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more 

Last Breath is a survival thriller that was released in theaters on February 28, 2025. It is directed by Alex Parkinson, who collaborated with David Brooks and Mitchell La Fortune on the screenplay. The movie is based on the 2019 British documentary Last Breath, created by Parkinson and Richard da Costa.

Similar to the documentary, Last Breath revolves around a team of deep-sea divers who embark on a mission to rescue one of the group members after an accident. The major cast includes Woody Harrelson, Finn Cole, Simu Liu, Cliff Curtis, MyAnna Buring, Mark Bonnar, and Josef Altin.

Last Breath is available to stream on Apple TV. According to a Decider article, the movie became digitally available on March 18, 2025, at 12 am EST. Focus Features, a division of Universal Pictures, theatrically distributed the film.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface."

Last Breath: All streaming options explored

The movie delves into a rescue mission of deep sea divers (Image via Apple TV)

As mentioned in the intro, Last Breath was released theatrically on February 28, 2025. Following its release, Film Nation Entertainment internationally distributed the movie. Entertainment Film Distributors released it in the United Kingdom on March 14, 2025.

According to Decider, the movie became available for rent or purchase on PVOD digital platforms, including Fandango At Home and Amazon Prime, as of March 18, 2025, at midnight EST, in addition to Apple TV.

Fandango At Home: Users can rent the movie for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99.

Users can rent the movie for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99. Amazon Prime: Users can rent the movie for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99.

What is the plot of Last Breath (2025)

The movie revolves around a team of deep-sea divers working in the North Sea to maintain undersea gas lines. The team consists of Duncan Allcock, Chris Lemons, and David Yussa, who are transported to a vessel in pressurized chambers almost 300 feet below sea level.

Chris and David work in the undersea gas lines, while Duncan remains deployed in a specialized diving bell to monitor their status and provide them with power and oxygen. However, when the Dynamis Poisoning System (DPS) malfunctions, it blocks the oxygen supply. Though David tries to make it back, he is left without communication.

The movie is based on real-life characters (Image via Apple TV)

The team manages to track him down and finds him alive. He is found unconscious, with severe oxygen scarcity. Last Breath is based on the complete journey of the team to rescue Chris alive. Played by Finn Cole, the character of Chris Lemons is based on the real-life deep-sea diver.

In September 2012, Chris Lemon survived 35 minutes at the bottom of the North Sea, with just six minutes of oxygen remaining in the emergency tank.

In the movie, Woody Harrelson plays Duncan Allcock, while Simu Liu plays David Yuasa. Both are based on real-life personalities who were involved in the rescue operation.

