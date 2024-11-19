How to watch Smile 2 at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Smile 2 is a horror film written and directed by Parker Finn. It is a sequel to Finn's acclaimed directorial debut film, Smile, starring Sosie Bacon, Caitlin Stasey, and Kyle Gallner.

The film is about a mysterious curse that passes from person to person through trauma. In Smile 2, the curse is passed on to a pop star, Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott. She begins hallucinating and sees people constantly smiling at her, which deteriorates her physical and mental health.

The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences when it was released in theaters on October 18, 2024. Those who missed watching the film on a big screen can now rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and VUDU starting November 19, 2024.

Trending

Both films of the Smile franchise are a follow-up to Parker Finn's short psychological horror film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, and Raúl Castillo.

Where to stream Smile 2?

The film was released theatrically in the United States on October 18, 2024. It was praised by critics as one of the scariest films of the year. Viewers in the United States can now rent it on Prime Video for $19.99 or purchase it for $24.99. The film will be available for streaming from November 19, 2024.

Once rented, the film must be watched within 30 days. And if you start watching the film on rent, you would have to finish it within 48 hours. Viewers can also order the film on Apple TV and VUDU for the same price.

What is Smile 2 about?

In 2020, writer-director Parker Finn released a short film, Laura Hasn't Slept, about a woman cursed with living a recurring nightmare in which a haunting figure constantly smiles at her.

Parker Finn turned his acclaimed short film into a full-length feature film titled Smile, which followed a different person who is living with the same sinister curse. Smile 2 exists in the same universe and is about a pop star, Skye Riley, who gets entangled in the same curse.

Riley was recovering from the trauma of the death of her boyfriend, who died in a car crash. One day she witnessed a smiling drug dealer, Lewis, scream erratically and smash his face with a barbell plate, killing himself. Soon she starts experiencing hallucinations in which people constantly smile at her. This starts affecting her physical and mental health as everyone she sees keeps erratically smiling at her.

Riley has to confront the reality that her boyfriend's death was her fault as she intentionally crashed the car in anger. She meets a man who tells her that this curse passes when someone witnesses a victim's death. Later, she finds out that the curse is actually a skinless humanoid creature, a type of parasite.

Who is in the cast of Smile 2?

Naomi Scott as Skye Riley

as Skye Riley Rosemarie DeWitt as Elizabeth Riley

as Elizabeth Riley Lukas Gage as Lewis Fregoli

as Lewis Fregoli Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Joshua

as Joshua Peter Jacobson as Morris

as Morris Ray Nicholson as Paul Hudson

as Paul Hudson Dylan Gelula as Gemma

as Gemma Raúl Castillo as Darius Bravo

as Darius Bravo Kyle Gallner as Joel

as Joel Drew Barrymore as Herself

Smile 2 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, and iTunes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback