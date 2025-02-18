How to watch The Brutalist at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The Brutalist has earned a spot among the year's top contenders, with 10 Oscar nominations at this year's Academy Awards. Directed by Brady Corbet, this 3.5-hour cinematic epic has already captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Now, with its upcoming digital release, even more viewers are expected to watch and enjoy it.

In the film, Adrien Brody plays László Tóth, an architect who escapes post-war Europe and seeks a fresh start and a better future in America. The Brutalist will be available for digital viewing at home starting Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

US filmmaker Brady Corbet's The Brutalist won four awards at the BAFTAs. Corbet won Best Director, while Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his portrayal of László Tóth. The film also won awards for Best Original Score and Cinematography.

Digital release of The Brutalist explored

A still from The Brutalist Official Trailer (Image via A24)

One can now watch The Brutalist on popular video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and several others, with rentals starting at $19.99.

A24 has made the film available for pre-order on Special Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, with bonus features on the disc, including commentary from the film's Director of Photography, Lol Crawley, a 25-minute featurette, and much more.

The film premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in September 2024 and was considered one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Plot of The Brutalist

László Tóth, a visionary architect, escapes war-torn Europe after World War II and comes to America. He had been separated from his wife, Erzsébet, due to changing political boundaries and circumstances during the war. With nowhere to return to, he comes to America to rebuild his life and career. After arriving in Pennsylvania, he faces many challenges in a foreign land, due to his language and religion (Jewish), and struggles to bring his wife back to him.

In this difficult time, László has one thing left; his art. Harrison Lee Van Buren, a wealthy industrialist in Pennsylvania, recognizes his talent and gives him a major project, after which his career reaches new heights. Meanwhile, his wife, still waiting for him after being separated during the war, endures the passage of time. However, the success László finds in America begins to create new difficulties for him.

Working for a powerful person comes at a high cost, and he gets entangled in Van Buren's cunning plans. The relationship between László and Erzsébet begins to crack. Caught between his lost love and an earned legacy, László’s story touches the hearts of the audience.

Details about the cast

A still from The Brutalist Official Trailer (Image via A24)

Joining Adrien Brody in this captivating journey, are Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola, each adding their unique touch to this heart-touching film.

Brady Corbet directed A24's film The Brutalist is an intriguing movie that explores the success, love, and struggles of Adrien Brody's character, László Tóth. Now, with its digital release, the film is sure to attract even more fans.

