How to watch The French Montana Story: For Khadija at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The French Montana Story: For Khadija will be released digitally on November 19, 2024, on Paramount+ for audiences in the US and Canada. It will launch on November 20 in the UK and Australia, with additional markets likely to follow. This exclusive documentary promises to provide an in-depth look at French Montana’s journey, from his roots in Morocco to his success as a global music icon.

The documentary tells the story of Moroccan-born rapper French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch. After moving to the US at age 13, French Montana faced significant challenges as his single mother worked tirelessly to raise him and his two brothers in the Bronx. The film captures the struggles of their immigrant journey, highlighting his mother’s sacrifices and his perseverance in achieving the American Dream.

Directed by Mandon Lovett, The French Montana Story: For Khadija has Montana himself as an executive producer alongside Michael Rapino and Ryan Kroft.

This documentary includes appearances from high-profile artists like Drake, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, and more.

How to watch The French Montana Story: For Khadija at home

The French Montana Story: For Khadija will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+ starting November 19, 2024, in the US and Canada. For those in the UK and Australia, the documentary will be released the following day, on November 20.

Subscribers to Paramount+ in these regions can stream the documentary directly on the streaming platform. For those without a subscription, Paramount+ offers free trials, allowing new users to watch the documentary and other exclusive content. Additional international release dates for the documentary may be announced in the future.

Plot of The French Montana Story: For Khadija

The French Montana Story: For Khadija is an intimate portrayal of French Montana’s life, focusing on his journey from Morocco to the Bronx. The story unfolds with his mother, Khadija, who was left to raise him and his siblings alone after their father’s departure.

Her determination and sacrifices are central themes as Montana navigates the challenges of growing up in a new country and striving to make a name for himself in the music industry.

In the documentary's trailer, the Grammy-nominated rapper describes himself as a "real immigrant, fresh off the boat." He speaks about the struggles of growing up as an immigrant and says:

"They sell you the dream, they don’t show you the nightmare. The power of music and art … the story for a lot of immigrants out there is sacrifice — to better themselves, to better their family.”

Producer and director

Produced by Live Nation Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios, The French Montana Story: For Khadija is directed by Mandon Lovett. French Montana, a key contributor to the film’s development, also serves as an executive producer alongside Michael Rapino and Ryan Kroft. Originally, Sean “Diddy” Combs was an executive producer but stepped away due to ongoing legal challenges.

