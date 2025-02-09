How to watch We Live in Time online? Streaming details explored

We Live in Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, has garnered attention for its storytelling and performances. Following its theatrical release, this A24 production is now accessible through various digital platforms, providing multiple options for audiences to rent or purchase the film.

We Live in Time, directed by John Crowley, has an approach to romance, which weaves a nonlinear narrative that spans decades. For the unversed, We Live in Time is available for digital purchase and rental on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, and will stream on Max starting February 7, 2025.

Exploring in detail how to stream We Live in Time online

The film became available for digital purchase and rental on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu shortly after its theatrical run. Rental prices typically start at $5.99, while purchasing the film costs around $19.99.

For those who prefer a subscription-based streaming service, the film is set to make its debut on Max starting February 7. As part of A24’s licensing agreement with Max, the film joins other recent releases like Love Lies Bleeding and MaXXXine on the platform.

Max offers several subscription plans, with the basic ad-supported plan starting at $9.99 per month. The annual price of $99.99 offers a total of 16 percent savings. Standard subscription is available at $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Premium subscription starts at $20.99 per month. The prices do not include applicable taxes.

Subscribers of Max will be able to stream We Live in Time without additional rental fees, making it an accessible option for those already using the service.

What is We Live In Time about?

The movie follows the evolving relationship between Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), capturing key moments from their journey together. From their unexpected meeting to building a life as a couple, the film explores love, career ambitions, and personal challenges, including health struggles that test their bond.

According to A24, the description of the film reads:

"Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

The narrative structure of the film blends romance with moments of introspection.

Cast details explored

The film features an ensemble cast, with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield leading as the central couple. Pugh, known for her roles in Little Women and Don’t Worry Darling, stars as Almut, a chef navigating both her career and personal relationships.

Andrew Garfield, known for The Amazing Spider-Man and Tick, Tick… Boom!, portrays Tobias, a Weetabix representative whose life takes unexpected turns after a chance encounter.

Additional cast members include:

Grace Delaney as Ella, Almut and Tobias’ daughter

Lee Braithwaite as Jade, Almut’s colleague

Aoife Hinds as Skye

Adam James as Simon Maxson

Douglas Hodge as Reginald

Amy Morgan as Leah

Niamh Cusack as Sylvia

Lucy Briers as Dr. Kerri Weaver

Robert Boulter as Dr. Hernandez

Nikhil Parmar as Sanjay

Kerry Godliman as Jane

Heather Craney as Buffy Jones

Marama Corlett as Adrienne Duvall

Whether renting, purchasing, or streaming on Max, viewers can now immerse themselves in the romantic drama of We Live in Time from the comfort of their homes.

