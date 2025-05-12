How is Will Smith's relationship with his son Trey? Actor honors his ex-wife Sheree Zampino along with his wife on Mother's Day

Hancock star Will Smith took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mother, his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and his wife Jada Smith on the occasion of Mother's Day, May 11, 2025. Sharing a four-picture carousel, Smith captioned the post:

"Sending Love to all the Mothers of the world."

Smith and Zampino share a son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, who appeared in his father's 1998 music video for Just The Two of Us. While the father-son duo didn't share an amicable relationship initially, Trey now considers Will Smith his best friend, as revealed by the actor in a 2018 Instagram video.

Smith married Sheree Zampino in 1992, and the couple welcomed Trey on November 11 of the same year. They divorced in 1995. According to a June 2024 report by PEOPLE, Will Smith took a step back from parenting after the separation, hoping Trey would reach out when he was ready.

In the caption of his 2018 IG video, the Ali actor reflected on his difficult relationship with Trey following the divorce, mentioning that his son felt "betrayed & abandoned."

More details about Will Smith's relationship with son Terry explored

Will Smith opened up about his tryst with parenting for the first time during a 2020 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, recalling the moment his son Trey was born. Reflecting on the day Trey was brought home and put in the bassinet, Smith shared that he cried since he felt responsible for a life. He added that he was feeling teary talking about it as well.

The actor also talked about how his ex-wife, Sheree, and he got divorced in the first couple of years of Trey's life, adding:

"I think my desire to never have my son see me in that way made me more absent as a father. I wanted to create enough distance. We not gonna be cursing, fighting."

Will Smith said that his father told him Trey would come looking for him when he turned 13. Smith recalled that it was a difficult time to accept that his son would reach out to him when he was ready. The actor had also implied he wouldn't force Trey to do anything, especially if his mother wanted something different in the context of his son connecting with him.

A year before Smith's Red Table Talk episode, Trey penned a heartfelt Father's Day note for Will Smith, becoming a primary instance of the father-son duo's healed bond. In the caption of his post dated June 2019, Trey mentioned how people put themselves up for adoption every time he posts a picture with his father, calling him a national treasure that needed to be protected at all costs.

Trey Smith wrote:

"I’ll start by saying, I agree with ALL of their sentiments. What they may not know, is that you treat your family like we are the national treasure’s national treasure. You find a way to give all of us our individual moment while still sharing your beautiful soul with our global family."

He continued:

"I’m not sure how you do it, but I am forever grateful that you’re so damn good at it. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest father the heavens could manufacture."

In addition to Trey, Will Smith shares two children with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith: son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith.

