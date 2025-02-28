Hulu’s Control Freak: Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Hulu’s psychological thriller Control Freak premieres on March 13, 2025, and will later stream on Disney+ internationally.

Directed by Shal Ngo (The Park), the film stars Kelly Marie Tran as Valerie, whose life unravels due to a mysterious affliction. Miles Robbins, Toan Le, and Kieu Chinh also play key roles, adding to the suspense.

The film's story follows Valerie, a motivational speaker, who undergoes a terrifying descent into madness as she battles a parasitic demon from her homeland. Her life unravels as she fights this relentless and otherworldly affliction.

Control Freak explores her struggle to maintain her sanity while confronting a supernatural force that threatens to take over her mind and body.

What is Control Freak all about? Explored

According to Mecabre Daily, Control Freak is adapted from a 2021 short that premiered during the second season of Hulu's Bite-Size Halloween and has now been turned into an exclusive feature-length film for the streamer.

Control Freak follows the story of Valerie, a motivational speaker who becomes plagued by an unusual itch at the back of her head. However, this is no ordinary irritation; it marks the beginning of a terrifying journey as she battles a parasitic demon from her homeland.

As Valerie struggles with this mysterious affliction, her life spirals into chaos. Despite inspiring others, she finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality where she becomes the prey of a sinister force.

The film’s trailer teases eerie and unsettling moments, with a persistent ant appearing throughout, seemingly leading Valerie deeper into despair, ultimately pushing her to the edge.

Control Freak: Cast List

1) Kelly Marie Tran

American actress, Kelly Marie Tran, has previously starred in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017), and more.

Kelly Marie Tran takes on the role of Valerie, delivering a gripping performance that brings depth and intensity to the character's harrowing journey.

2) Callie Johnson

Callie Johnson has previously starred in The Beanie Bubble (2023), Chicago Med (2018), Chicago P.D. (2016), The Other Black Girl (2023), and more.

Callie Johnson takes on the role of Crystal.

3) Miles Robbins

American actor and musician, Miles Robbins has previously starred in Blockers (2018), Halloween (2018), Daniel Isn't Real (2019), The X-Files (2018), and more.

Miles Robbins plays the role of Robbie.

Other Cast Members

As revealed by IMBD, this is the list of supporting cast:

Zack Gold

Toan Le

Christina Pope

Justin Piaoan

Kieu Chinh

Scott Takeda

Chelsea Parsons

Milton Saul

Mikah Fikes

Apollo Bacala

Samantha Coppola

Joshua Henry

Stanley White Jr.

Ian Choi

Steven Hudson

The film is set to bring a chilling psychological thriller to audiences with its gripping narrative and strong performances. Adapted from a short film and expanded into a full-length feature, the film delves into Valerie’s harrowing struggle against a supernatural affliction.

Hulu's Control Freak, the intense psychological thriller, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on March 13, 2025, with an international release on Disney+.

