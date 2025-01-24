"I didn’t have a choice”: Lili Reinhart on healing, making her feelings known about anxiety and breaking stereotypes in Hollywood

Actress Lili Reinhart, known for her role as Betty Cooper in Riverdale, was interviewed by Self magazine on January 22, 2025. During the interview, the actress spoke about her challenges with mental and physical well-being.

Lili Reinhart revealed that she struggled with anxiety and panic attacks, apart from long-term health issues. She discussed how she handled the matters while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

"I didn’t have a choice but to confront my mental health. It was either that or let it consume me,"

The actress also revealed that she began facing issues with her mental health when she was a teen and recalled her first panic attack. She told the publication that she had her first panic attack when she was in the eighth grade. Lili described it as a moment when she was filled with a sudden sense of dread and had to seek refuge in a school bathroom.

Reinhart mentioned that her issues intensified during her early career in Los Angeles, where she struggled with depression and social anxiety. However, she said that therapy helped her regain her footing and secure her breakout role in Riverdale at 19.

Lili Reinhart on struggles and coping mechanisms

As she spoke to Self magazine, Lili Reinhart revealed why she chose to open up about her struggles with mental health publicly. She said that she was motivated to share her story after what happened to her grandmother, who was misdiagnosed due to her age.

Reinhart also emphasized the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare, noting that it is "so expensive to be sick," stating that it was why people didn't seek help.

Reflecting on her experiences with anxiety, Reinhart described isolating moments from when she was in school. She recalled sitting in a bathroom stall as she felt like her body "naturally was trying to catch its breath." She said that she was triggered by social anxiety and felt "very trapped at school."

Lili Reinhart also discussed how her struggles extended into her professional life. She explained the notes she could get with her audition tapes, asking her to "have more energy." However, she didn't have the energy that she wanted to at the age of 16. She attributed her low energy levels to depression and the side effects of medication.

Lili Reinhart also opened up about her experiences with interstitial cystitis (IC) and the difficulties of navigating the healthcare system. Despite these challenges, she expressed a commitment to raising awareness because she believes it is important for other women to know that there are others dealing with it as well.

"I need to find a urogyno specialist, It’s like you almost hope there’s something in there so you can remove it and feel better. My urogyno is telling me so many women have this, and that’s why I think it’s as important as it is to just be like, ‘Hey, I’m dealing with it too'," she noted.

Lili Reinhart’s openness extended to her struggles with body image during her time on Riverdale. She said that she didn't like looking at any pictures from season 6 of the show as "99% of my thoughts were about my body," she explained.

Lili Reinhart's open conversation with Self provides an understanding of the intricacies involved in managing both mental and physical health issues. She is one of the many celebrities who have opened up about their challenges with anxiety, panic attacks, chronic illnesses, and mental health struggles.

Lili Reinhart's narrative gives a glimpse into the often hidden parts of the lives of celebrities and helps open up discussions on topics that are often stigmatized.

