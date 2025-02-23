I Heart Willie: Release date and everything you need to know

Hewes Pictures has announced the release date for I Heart Willie, an upcoming slasher film inspired by Disney’s 1928 classic animated short film, Steamboat Willie. Directed by Alejandro G. Alegre, the film takes a sinister approach to the beloved black-and-white character, transforming him into a horrifying serial killer.

The movie follows two YouTubers who set out to explore a reportedly haunted property linked to a gruesome legend. What begins as a routine investigation for their channel quickly spirals into a deadly encounter with an inhuman killer lurking in the shadows.

Unlike traditional slasher films that rely on a masked antagonist, I Heart Willie integrates a disturbing origin story into its horror narrative. The film introduces a character born with deformities resembling a human-mouse hybrid, who later becomes the inspiration for Steamboat Willie.

Rejected by society and subjected to torment, he ultimately embraces his monstrous identity, crafting a suit made from the skins of his victims.

Exploring in detail the release date, cast list, and more details of I Heart Willie

I Heart Willie is scheduled for a one-night-only theatrical release on February 26, 2025, exclusively in North America. Before reaching U.S. audiences, the film premiered at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico City, generating early buzz within the horror community.

The limited-release strategy follows the trend of independent horror films seeking to maximize audience engagement through event-style screenings.

David Vaughn takes on the role of the film’s central antagonist, Willie. Vaughn, known for his role in Dopesick, also co-wrote the screenplay and serves as one of the film’s producers. Joining him in the cast are Maya Luna, Micho Camacho, Sergio Rogalto, and Daniela Porras.

The film was produced by Vaughn, Princeton Holt, Liz Sanchez, and Arturo Renteria, with Hewes Pictures overseeing production and Rubey Entertainment handling its distribution.

The film was shot on location in Michoacán, Mexico, adding an atmospheric and isolated backdrop to the story. The location plays a key role in establishing the eerie and remote setting where Willie’s legend thrives.

The production team emphasized practical effects over CGI, ensuring that the horror elements feel as visceral and unsettling as possible.

What is I Heart Willie about?

The film follows Daniel and Nico, two popular YouTubers who specialize in paranormal investigations. When they receive an invitation to explore an abandoned property notorious for supernatural occurrences, they see it as an opportunity to boost their channel’s popularity.

However, they soon learn that the house’s sinister past is not just a ghost story it is the site of a real-life nightmare.

According to legend, a boy born with severe physical deformities was hidden from the world and treated as an outcast. His appearance bore a striking resemblance to a mouse, and it is said that his tragic existence inspired Walt Disney’s original Steamboat Willie character.

As he grew older, the boy was subjected to abuse and ridicule, eventually becoming a vengeful recluse. Over the years, he began hunting trespassers, using their skin to craft a grotesque bodysuit. His story faded into myth, but as thrill-seekers and investigators continued to vanish, speculation arose that Willie was more than just a legend.

When Daniel and Nico arrive, they initially dismiss the warnings as exaggerated folklore. Setting up cameras and recording equipment, they begin their investigation with excitement.

But as night falls, they realize they are not alone. What starts as an entertaining exploration for their viewers quickly turns into a desperate struggle for survival as they come face-to-face with a relentless predator who has spent decades perfecting his methods of terror.

What happens in the first four minutes of I Heart Willie?

The film’s opening sequence wastes no time in establishing its gruesome tone. The first scene introduces Willie in his underground lair, a dimly lit space filled with remnants of past victims.

The camera pans over makeshift tools, blood-stained walls, and crude sketches of his prey. The sound of muffled screams grows louder as the scene focuses on his current captive bound and struggling in a wooden chair.

Wearing his signature white gloves, Willie methodically tortures his victim using pliers, his face partially obscured in the shadows. His movements are slow and deliberate, heightening the tension as the victim’s panicked breathing fills the room.

Just as he prepares for the next act of brutality, another unsuspecting individual unknowingly enters his lair, completely unaware of the horror waiting inside. The scene cuts to black just as Willie turns to face the newcomer, leaving viewers with an immediate sense of dread.

This chilling introduction effectively sets the stage for the rest of the film. Unlike other horror adaptations that focus solely on shock value, I Heart Willie uses suspense and atmosphere to create a growing sense of unease.

I Heart Willie is currently available to watch in theatres only.

