"I hope that invisible joke goes on for another 100 years"- When John Cena made his feelings clear about his WWE persona

Outside the ring that he has consistently dominated, John Cena has achieved a lot in Hollywood and even in the television industry, where he now portrays the acclaimed Peacemaker. The 47-year-old has also worked in many great Hollywood movies, especially comedy flicks, often earning acclaim for his performances.

But those who know John Cena know that one thing has stuck around with the actor and professional wrestler. It is the age-old joke originating from Cena's famous phrase, "You can't see me." The joke has remained prevalent well into 2025, especially with memes never letting go of the hilarious interpretation of the dialogue.

Interestingly, Cena has no problem with the jokes being made and hopes that they continue for the years to come. He addressed this in a 2022 interview with GQ Magazine, where he was asked whether he would like a little more separation between the WWE persona of John Cena and the existing actor John Cena. In a surprising twist, the actor said he did not mind at all, and even wished it would continue further.

He said:

"Not at all. Not at all. I went through my phase, probably in 2010, 11, 12, where I felt “I’m a human being, and I’m entitled to be known as more…” But I am so far past that. I hope that invisible joke goes on for another 100 years. I don’t care how many times I gotta wave my hand across my face."

He further elaborated on the importance of this character of John Cena in this interview.

"I will never get tired of that."- John Cena on his wrestling persona

During the time he wrestled full-time, John Cena was one of the most iconic stars of all time. But he had remained connected to the world of wrestling even after he shifted to Hollywood, making frequent returns to WWE. Currently, he is the Undisputed WWE Champion in his 14th reign.

His image in popular culture, with all the jokes and memes, has kept the image of the wrestler Cena alive, even when he was not actively participating in wrestling on a regular basis. The actor, who has worked in many films and shows, considers this something special.

When talking about how he would not want to separate the character of John Cena from the actor, he further elaborated:

"It’s given me a great life. It’s allowed me to do what I do passionately, and it’s allowed me to meet wonderful people throughout the world, it’s given me the perspective I have, and I will never get tired of that."

He added:

"And if I really want to change perception, I have to take control of that, I have to commit to something as much as I commit to that. To start from square one, and go again — Peacemaker’s been a great vehicle for that. Walking the streets of Bogotá, everybody said “Peacemaker”. Nobody was waving their hand in their face. How cool is that, to be able to live that journey twice? It’s f*ckin’ unreal!"

Of course, with his contribution in both the film industry and the wrestling industry, Cena has fans from all spectrums. He also continues to remain active in both fields.

Cena will soon be seen in Peacemaker season 2, which releases this August 2025.

