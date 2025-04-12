Sir Michael Caine is among the greatest actors of his generation, if not of all time, having appeared in more than 160 films over a career that has spanned nearly 80 years. Since his breakthrough in the early 1960s, the actor has continued to appear in movies for decades till 2023. He remains one of the most renowned names in the industry with an evergreen body of work.

Among Michael Caine's best traits, which include a breathtaking accent and an impeccable eye for picking roles, is his positive philosophy toward life. Caine was a soldier fighting in Korea at the age of 19 and a near-death experience there shaped his philosophy, which stayed with him for the rest of his life.

Speaking about this life-changing experience, Michael Caine elaborated in an interview with The Talks back in 2011:

"I was a soldier in Korea and I got into a situation where I knew I was going to die – like the people know they are going to die of cancer, except then we got out of it. But it lasted with me – I was nineteen. That formed my character for the rest of my life. The rest of my life I have lived every bloody moment from the moment I wake up until the time I go to sleep."

He further explained his philosophy in life where he continues to focus on the good things.

"You’ve got to have the correct philosophy"- Michael Caine answers how he looks at the bright side of everything

An attitude like Michael Caine's is hard to achieve and harder to maintain. The actor, who has had one of the most stunning careers in all of Hollywood, manages to maintain his positivity even in the gloomiest of situations.

Of course, a large part of this is because of his near-fatal experience as a soldier, which made him appreciate life more, but it is also about building and maintaining the correct philosophy, something the actor deciphered in this very same interview.

When asked how he manages to see the better side of everything, Michael Caine said:

"You’ve got to have the correct philosophy. They always ask me how I feel about getting old and I answer, “Compared to the alternative, it is fantastic.” You want to live as long as you can. What happens now is that even if you are crippled and you have to stay indoors, you can get a motorized vehicle and go around with it. You also have satellite television, computers, faxes and mobile phones."

He added:

"If you are paralyzed or something you can communicate all over the world without leaving your chair. That is a great thing, but I also take good care of my health. We all have been told not to smoke and take drugs in order to try and stay alive as long as possible now."

With this attitude, Michael Caine continued to work until he was 89 and continued to receive acclaim for his work.

Some of his memorable films include The Italian Job (1969), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Eagle Has Landed (1976), Sleuth (1972), Educating Rita (1983), Miss Congeniality (2000), Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy (2005–2012), and, Interstellar (2014), among many others.

