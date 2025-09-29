“I’m here for ALL the spoofs”: J.K. Rowling praises Emma Watson’s parody video after Emma addresses their trans dispute

J.K. Rowling responded after Emma Watson spoke about their rift over transgender rights. Rowling re-shared a parody video on her X account mocking Watson’s remarks and wrote, &quot;I'm already missing @intel_lady's Angela Rayner, but I'm here for ALL the spoofs&quot;The spoof by comedian IntelLady imitated Watson’s interview with Jay Shetty about reconciling with Rowling. Rowling added a laughing‑crying emoji to her post. Watson said in the On Purpose podcast on 24 September 2025, that she wished a conversation had been possible and that she still “treasures” her history with Rowling despite opposing her views. She said, “I really don’t believe … that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo … and the person that I had personal experiences with.”The response to Rowling’s repost was immediate. Some saw it as mocking, while others viewed it as dismissive. Rowling’s stance on transgender issues, first voiced in 2020, has long been a source of conflict with Watson and others.J.K. Rowling reacts by praising parody videoJ.K. Rowling re‑posted IntelLady’s parody video on social media. The comedian wore a wig to parody Watson’s tone on reconciliation, joking about holding affection for Rowling while supporting those who oppose her. The post read: “Emma Watson finally breaks her silence and shares her truth about the rift with JK Rowling. Spoiler alert – You may need some vinaigrette to consume this.” Rowling said she missed IntelLady’s earlier impersonations but welcomed more. Her post came after years of strained relations with Harry Potter actors. In 2020 she said she could not forgive Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint for supporting trans rights, which she described as a movement eroding women’s protections.Her reaction followed the Cass report in the UK, which advised changes in how young people are treated for gender issues. J.K. Rowling said celebrities who supported transitioning minors should apologise to detransitioners and women reliant on single‑sex spaces.Emma Watson addresses dispute with J.K. Rowling and wishes dialogue Emma Watson attends &quot;The Circle&quot; Paris Photocall at Hotel Le Bristol on June 22, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)Emma Watson reflected on her relationship with J.K. Rowling in the On Purposepodcast. She said disagreement on trans rights does not erase her past connection with Rowling. She remarked, “I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible.”Watson said she would never “cancel” J.K. Rowling and valued their shared experiences. She added, “I really don’t believe that … I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with.” Her comments also revisited her Harry Potter years. Watson said she expected the same community in later work but found the experience “painful.” She had previously spoken for the trans community, stating in 2020, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”Rowling’s praise for the parody video shows the current dynamic between them. Watson’s remarks show a wish to maintain connection while rejecting certain beliefs. The exchange highlights tensions over identity, public voice, and shared history.