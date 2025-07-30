"I'm too messy for that": Taron Egerton addresses rumors of being a contender to play James Bond

Taron Egerton has now officially ruled himself out of the current speculation regarding who the next James Bond will be. On the press tour for his new movie She Rides Shotgun, Taron Egerton addressed the rumors and indicated that he's not interested in assuming the role of the iconic 007 agent.While fans keep speculating on which actor will take Daniel Craig's place, Taron Egerton has now eliminated himself from consideration, not through lack of options, but because he doesn't feel that the role is right for him. In an interview with Collider on July 28, 2025, when asked if he would be willing to take on the role of 007, Egerton said,&quot;No. And I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that.&quot;He feels that the role of James Bond requires a specific presence and way of life, one that is not in line with the way he himself envisions his career life or personal life going at present.Taron Egerton opens up about playing the character Bond View this post on Instagram Instagram PostResponding to the long-standing rumors suggesting he has been considered for the role of James Bond, Taron stated in the interview:&quot;I think I'm not, I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.&quot;Taron also acknowledged that taking on Bond would be a major commitment, one that requires complete dedication over several years.“It kind of consumes your life,” he added.He explained it further and said,“As far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest.”Instead, Taron prefers working on projects that feel creatively fulfilling and allow more balance.Read More: Together 2025 Ending Explained: Did Love Win, Or Did They Lose Themselves?Who is Taron Egerton? More details on the actor's life and career, explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaron Egerton is a Welsh actor who became an international star with his breakout performance as Eggsy in the Kingsman franchise. While that franchise itself was compared to the Bond films, Taron, for the time being, has chosen to act in more indie movies.His performance as Elton John in Rocketman won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, and he has since earned acclaim for performances in films such as Black Bird and Tetris. He has also voiced animated characters, including Johnny the gorilla in Sing and Sing 2.A Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) graduate, Taron began his career in theater before turning to film and television. His career has spanned from minor parts early in Testament of Youth and Eddie the Eagle, to recent work in streaming dramas. His latest work features the movie She Rides Shotgun, in which he stars as an ex-convict attempting to guard his daughter. The synopsis for the film reads:&quot;Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, a newly released ex-con must protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter at all costs. With little resources and no one to trust, they form a bond under fire as they evade a corrupt sheriff and a brutal gang leader who'll stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests.&quot;Read More: What did Neal McDonough say about kissing women on screen? Incident explored as actor says he has been blacklisted from HollywoodEgerton's She Rides Shotgun is set to release on August 1, 2025.