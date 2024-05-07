"I needed a sort of radical detachment"— Kristen Stewart on filming her directorial debut in Latvia

Kristen Stewart opened up about her upcoming directorial debut, The Chronology of Water based on Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir of the same name. In an interview with Porter published on Monday, May 6, Stewart stated that her film was being produced in Latvia because she needed to make a student film first, which she couldn't do in Hollywood.

She further added—

"I needed a sort of radical detachment."

Latvia gave Stewart the freedom she needed to go through with a completely explorative process. Stewart also told the publication that her directorial debut was going to be "hard to watch" at times but also promised that it would indeed be a "thrill ride".

"It is, at times, hard to watch" Kristen Stewart on her upcoming film

Stewart added that her debut was going to be produced in the northern European nation of Latvia instead of Los Angeles. Stewart stated that the decision has only empowered her and also allowed her to receive the freedom she wanted for this completely explorative process.

The actress told Porter—

"It’s a fledgling film culture there (in Latvia)."

Kristen Stewart's film, which will span three whole decades, will see Latvia used as the backdrop to scenes in the Pacific Northwest, Florida, San Diego, and New York.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart called her film a "self-conscious thing" to speak about as it was very hard to get a film made that was not already regurgitating something already standardized. However, according to the actress' description of her film, it was anything but standardized. Stewart told Porter—

"My movie is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch… but it’s gonna be a f**king thrill ride. And I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means,"

The actress joked—

"I think people would want to see that, but then… I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs."

Lidia Yuknavitch's The Chronology of Water: A Memoir came out back in 2011. The memoir takes readers through an exploratory journey filled with issues of violence, s*xual abuse, addiction, and gender from the perspective of a swimmer turned artist. The description of the book on Good Reads reads—

"In writing that explores the nature of memoir itself, her (Yuknavitch's) story traces the effect of extreme grief on a young woman's developing s*xuality that some define as untraditional because of her attraction to both men and women."

The Chronology of Water was announced by Kristen Stewart way back at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Currently, Kristen was at what she called a soft prep stage, a dreamy point of the filmmaking process that she got to live in before actually having a crew at her full disposal.

