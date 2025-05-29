"I don't remember anything she was in"- When Jennifer Lopez made some bold comments on other actresses

Jennifer Lopez has remained a huge name in the industry over the years, and even though most of her performances were not lauded in the realm of greatness, she is considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time and a Latin icon for her strides in popular culture. She even generated Oscar buzz with her performance in Hustlers, which was a testament to her acting skills.
Jennifer Lopez was always very passionate about acting and was often critical of others around her. In an interview dating back to 1998, which was published by Movieline, the actress openly criticized several actresses of the time, including Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Salma Hayek.
In what now comes as shocking, Jennifer Lopez said about Salma Hayek:
"We're in two different realms. She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does...I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered Selena, which was an outright lie. If that's what she does to get herself publicity, then that's her thing. Columbia offered me the choice of Fools Rush In or Anaconda, but I chose the fun B-movie because the Fools script wasn't strong enough."
She further added about Paltrow:
"Tell me what she's been in? I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work."
Ironically, a year after the interview, Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar. She also spoke about Winona Ryder and Cameron Diaz in this interview, but she was kinder in their criticism.
"Never a big fan"- Jennifer Lopez on her fellow actress Winona Ryder
In this particular interview, Jennifer Lopez seemed to be very critical of the other leading women of Hollywood at the time. She did not pick out every major actress, but she did talk about Hayek, Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, and Winona Ryder, though her criticism of the latter two was softer.
She claimed not to be a big fan of Winona Ryder, though she admitted Ryder was:
"Cute and talented, though, and I'd like her just for looking like my older sister, Leslie"
As for Diaz, Lopez said:
"[Cameron Diaz was] a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with. She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in My Best Friend's Wedding, I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.'"
This interview has resurfaced several times and led to many fans criticizing Jennifer Lopez for her blatant criticism of other Hollywood icons. Over the years, all of these actresses ended up being big names that still remain prevalent.
It also took Jennifer Lopez quite a while before she delivered a performance that was universally praised. Her role in Hustlers nearly landed her major awards, and she has since appeared in many leading roles like Marry Me (2022), The Mother (2023), This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (2024), Atlas (2024), and Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025).
She is soon set to appear in Office Romance. Stay tuned for more updates.