"I spend a lot of time alone"- When Renée Zellweger opened up about staying grounded

Renée Zellweger has firmly been one of the finest in the industry for decades now, and she has considerably strong achievements under her belt, which include two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. This makes her one of the elites of acting and at one point, not so far back, she was also the highest-paid actress in the world.

But when all these huge achievements come in, it often becomes difficult to stay rooted, something that Renée Zellweger seems to have mastered. Despite her numerous achievements over the years, the actress seems just as focused and just as dedicated as she was in her younger years.

In a 2020 interview with The Talks, the veteran actress discussed what kept her grounded and how it can often be a challenging process for anyone in the industry. When asked about how she is so rooted despite being the star she was, Zellweger said:

"I spend a lot of time alone. I run a lot so there’s a sort of physical expelling of anything that is extraneous. I have responsibilities and challenges like everybody does: sick friends, friends with babies."

She further expanded:

"And those are the things that I tap into, they are the treasures in my life. More so than work or what people think of your work, those things are defining. There’s not a whole lot of consideration for things that aren’t projections; I try not to spend time on things that don’t matter."

In the follow-up question to this, Zellweger answered how it was easier said than done and how there are always intangible factors at play.

"The things that I can’t control I just leave alone"- Renée Zellweger on her approach to life

For artists who do make it to the pinnacle of their respective fields, it is very important to have the right attitude, and it seems that Renée Zellweger is a master of precisely that. After discussing the things that kept her grounded in the interview with The Talks, the actress was further asked whether it was easier to say the things she said as compared to doing them.

Renée Zellweger answered this, elaborating:

"Of course — there’s so many things that you can’t control; intangible things especially. But there are are certain things that you can control, and those are the things that I focus on. The things that I can’t control I just leave alone. When I’m working, for example, I always try to concentrate on something that is true, something that moves me in the context of the story that we’re trying to tell through the film, and just trust that."

This goes on to show how Zellweger deals with her life and success and why she indeed is the industry veteran she is.

Renée Zellweger broke out with minor roles in prominent movies like Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused but stepped up her game with appearances in movies like Bridget Jones's Diary, Jerry Maguire, and Nurse Betty, among many others.

She is also soon set to appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which is presently in the pre-production stage. Stay tuned for more updates.

