"I think it's in my DNA"- When Olivia Wilde spoke about evolving herself

Olivia Wilde has seen herself do a variety of things over the past decades. She has been an acclaimed actress who has stunned the screen and the stage, and she has also been a director whose work has been revered in recent years. At 40, the American and Irish actress has done more than many could.

However, taking on different roles takes change and the need to evolve, something that Olivia Wilde has seemingly mastered. In fact, she discussed this in an interview with The Talks in 2022. She claimed that evolving was in her DNA and cited how her mother also took on a variety of roles over her career, which in turn gave Olivia the impetus to be much more than just an actress.

Speaking to The Talks, Wilde said:

Trending

"I think it's in my DNA, actually. My mother is someone who has been a journalist, a politician, an author, a filmmaker, so I grew up with the sense of immense possibility that you can continue to discover yourself. So often our society seems to set up a structure of life that you're meant to adhere to, particularly for women: figure out what you want to do, start your career, find a mate, have children, continue career, depend on someone to take care of you and die."

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

She added:

"This is a mentality of the 1950s, which came out of a post-Depression era and a cold war mindset, the idea of the nuclear family, and of women having limited roles within society…"

In this same interview, she elaborated on how her upbringing played a big part in her thinking about what women could and could not do.

"I'm very lucky that I grew up with a very liberated feminist mother and father"- Olivia Wilde on how her family influenced her take on life

For Olivia Wilde, humans have an endless possibility to evolve and change and take on new things, something society often suppresses, especially in women. As a professional, Wilde achieved a lot and also constantly kept evolving herself. In this interview, she revealed how she felt it was in her DNA to grow and actively evolve.

She also pointed out how her upbringing played a big part in forming these opinions about herself. She elaborated:

"I'm very lucky that I grew up with a very liberated feminist mother and father. So I think some of it happens because you have the will to create that, and to make changes in your life. And some of it happens to you, and it's about kind of responding to that, allowing those changes to be lessons as opposed to derailing you from some plan that you had for yourself."

Of course, Olivia Wilde achieved immense success in a career that has now spanned nearly two decades and she still has a lot left to achieve. With her thriller film Don't Worry Darling, she made a big statement even though the film failed to satisfy most critics.

She is soon set to appear in I Want Your Sex, which is reportedly still under production.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback