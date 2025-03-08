"I turned into somebody I didn’t recognize"- When Anna Faris opened up about her two divorces

Anna Faris has established herself as one of the most exciting comedy actresses in the world, especially after her portrayal of Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie film series. She has also appeared in multiple voice roles and remains invested in the genre even now. She has also done much beyond just acting.

She has been quite bold and brave about her public image, as well. One instance where she was very candid about her life and her struggles was when she spoke out about her two divorces in an interview from 2022. She told Chelsea Handler on the Dear Chelsea podcast how she felt during the divorces and claimed that her first divorce changed her as a person.

She said about this:

"I've been divorced twice. It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody I didn’t recognize. Like, I was always the kinda person that had my fridge filled — and I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends. But then I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge, and I was going out all the time."

She continued on this and revealed how it also felt liberating to her. She added:

"I had no one to text or call to say, ‘Hey, can I do this?’ It was incredibly liberating, and I reverted back to, like, when I was 17 years old."

But this period in Anna Faris's life also led her to doubt herself in multiple ways. She discussed this on the podcast as well.

"I was so self-conscious of my body"- Anna Faris on what happened to her after her divorce

In the same interview, Anna Faris opened up about a crucial thing that a lot of people face after separation and breakups. Faris revealed that she felt very insecure about herself after her divorce, something that took her quite some time to overcome.

She explained in the podcast:

"I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn’t want anybody to see it, but I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately."

She also reflected on her marriage with Chris Pratt, which lasted much longer than her first marriage, and she took away something positive from this. She said in the interview that it was "slow growth" on her part.

She concluded:

"I still kind of struggle with it [...] It feels healthier though, whatever it is. I feel like I can be loved."

Anna Faris is currently married to American cinematographer Michael Barrett, and the two have remained together since 2021.

Anna Faris broke into the mainstream with her portrayal of Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie film franchise. Some of her other prominent works include Lost in Translation (2003), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Just Friends (2005), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), The House Bunny (2008), and The Dictator (2012).

She has even been a part of the iconic NBC sitcom FRIENDS, where she played Erica in the tenth and final season. In 2015, Faris also ventured into the podcast world with Unqualified, an advice podcast. She also wrote a memoir of the same name.

Anna Faris will soon appear in Toy Story 5, which is in production right now.

