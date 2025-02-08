"I've only ever been excited about getting older"- When Hailee Steinfeld opened up about her take on aging

Despite her young age, Hailee Steinfeld has been in the industry for quite a few years and has had remarkable achievements in the meantime. She already boasts nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award, and she has just turned 28. Since her breakthrough in True Grit, she has remained in the spotlight and has only accumulated wider acclaim for her work.

Steinfeld has a lot of years left and a lot left to achieve and it is perhaps comforting to know that she does not think aging is a problem at all. Rather, discussing this with Cosmopolitan magazine, Steinfeld claimed that she was only more excited to get older.

Discussing turning 25, which the world seems to perceive as the point after which things go downhill, Steinfeld said:

"When I was turning 25. I kind of feel like I had a turning point. I started hearing everyone say—and maybe they were saying this beforehand but I was only just now becoming aware of it—, “Oh, you know, it's all downhill from there.” You start to hear these rumblings in the wings. I've never been one to be affected by that. But when you hear something a number of times, you convince yourself and you start to believe it."

She added:

"I've only ever been excited about getting older and becoming more and more myself. I actually had the best 25th birthday party."

She further expanded on how she felt while growing older in the same interview.

"There's so much pressure to be young and accomplished"- Hailee Steinfeld on the good sides of being older

Hailee Steinfeld was one of the actors who felt the pressure of being great from the very start. She first garnered acclaim with her 2010 film True Grit, which already established her as one of the names to watch out for.

So one of the better things about growing up, at least for Hailee Steinfeld, was that she did not feel the compelling pressure to become young and established. She also listed other reasons she liked aging.

Steinfeld said:

"I just realized that this is life at its best. I'm coming into my own. I'm feeling more and more confident in who I am in my work and in my personal life. There's so much pressure to be young and accomplished. There's a lot of pressure on just being young in general these days."

She added:

"I guess I was just excited in knowing that I'm only going to work on becoming more and more confident, and I know that will come easier as I get older, hopefully."

Perhaps this approach to life also helps Steinfeld perform well in all the roles she touches.

She has now also become a part of the famed MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), where she plays the role of Kate Bishop, and she is also slated to appear in other Marvel projects in the future.

She is also set to appear in 2025's Sinners, a horror movie helmed by Ryan Coogler. She will also reprise her role as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

