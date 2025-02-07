"I’ve never felt safe as an actor"- When Hugh Jackman opened up about being typecast 

Hugh Jackman is once again back in the heart of the Marvel Universe and rumors keep on circulating about Jackman continuing his character in the future MCU projects. The actor had decided to retire from the iconic role of Wolverine after 2017's Logan, but fate had other plans. At 56, it is understandable why the actor does not want to claw-up again, but it seems that this brooding image of the actor has been a problem for him in the past.

In an interview from 2022, shortly before he returned as Wolverine for Deadpool's latest installment, Hugh Jackman spoke to Indie Wire magazine about how he was typecast in his earlier years after he broke out with the role of Wolverine in what was perhaps the landmark superhero franchise then.

Jackman revealed how he preferred to be in uncomfortable positions like he did for Florian Zeller's The Son, and how it was important for him. Jackman said:

Trending

"I think it’s important for me to be pushed into areas where I don’t know if I can pull it off,...I’ve never felt safe as an actor."

He went on to explain further how his earlier years were filled with roles of the same kind and how he did not really enjoy that as much.

"I didn’t want to do the same things"- Hugh Jackman on being offered only action hero roles

Expand Tweet

Of course, in the 2000s, the first thing that came to mind while witnessing Hugh Jackman was an action hero. A large part of this narrative and image was crafted by his iconic character of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, which was also way ahead of its time.

However, this image also meant that Jackman was rarely offered other kinds of roles, which is usually a problem for nearly all actors who want to challenge themselves. Discussing this with Indie Wire, Hugh Jackman said:

"You know, the role of the hero action star. I mean, it was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American film, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem."

He further discussed his reaction when the prospect of playing James Bond came his way. Jackman elaborated:

"I had a look at it,...I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who color outside the lines."

Of course, over the years, Jackman managed to update his image significantly and he ended up doing many critically successful roles. Moreover, he also managed to work on movies where he could challenge himself. In the process, he won many notable accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and two Tony Awards, along with nominations for an Academy Award.

Expand Tweet

Some of his most prominent movies include Prisoners (2013), Les Misérables (2012), The Greatest Showman (2017), Bad Education (2019), and The Prestige (2006), among many others.

While there are currently no announced projects for Hugh Jackman in 2025, the actor is set to return to the screens in 2026 with Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. He is also reportedly working on Song Sung Blue, which is yet to get a release date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback