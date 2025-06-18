“I will be grateful for every moment I have with you”—Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis dedicates a heartfelt post to the actor on Father’s Day

Bruce Willis' family has often expressed their love and support for him since he was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which reportedly interfere with his language expression and comprehension. Bruce's daughter, Rumer Willis, shared an emotional Instagram post on June 16, 2025, for Father's Day. She wrote:

"I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…"

She shared a carousel of pictures featuring the Die Hard actor. In one of the pictures, Bruce Willis can be seen with his granddaughter, Louetta, whom Rumer Willis welcomed in 2023 with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer Willis' post reflected her father's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia as she wrote:

"Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life. To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all."

For the unversed, Bruce Willis shares daughters, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. Further, he is also the father of Mabel and Evelyn Willis, whom he shares with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis' wife penned a heartfelt post on Father's Day

Almost a decade after his split from Demi Moore, Bruce Willis married Emma Heming in 2009. The couple welcomed their daughters in 2012 and 2014.

In March 2022, his family announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia, which led to his early retirement from acting, as reported by The Independent. A few months later, the family also revealed that he had frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming Willis also dedicated a tribute to her husband on Father's Day on June 15, 2025. She wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them. What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present."

The model also expressed her grief about their predicament, writing:

"But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot. I’m profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family."

In high school, Bruce Willis developed an interest in performing on stage after he realized that acting reduced his stutter. He began acting professionally in 1985 when he landed the role of David Addison Jr. in the TV series Moonlighting, which earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Over the years, Willis emerged as one of the best action stars in Hollywood with roles in the Die Hard franchise, The Last Boy Scout, and The Expendables. From 1987 to 1999, he also dropped three music albums titled The Return of Bruno, If It Don't Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger, and Classic Bruce Willis.

