“IM MOVING TO JUPITER": When Cher said she’d move to Jupiter if Donald Trump won the presidency

Back in 2015, American singer and actor Cher famously tweeted that she would move to Jupiter if Donald Trump won the presidency. The statement, laced with her signature humor, reflected her dislike for Donald Trump’s policies and her deep concern for the future of the country.

Fast forward to 2023, the iconic singer once again made headlines by expressing her intent to leave the United States if Donald Trump were reelected in 2024. Citing the immense toll his previous presidency took on her health, Cher revealed that she almost got an ulcer the last time.

Cher on moving to Jupiter if Donald Trump won the presidency

Cher’s dislike for Donald Trump has been no secret. In 2015, during Donald Trump’s initial presidential campaign, she tweeted that she’d move to Jupiter if he won. Her hyperbolic tweet read:

"IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, IM MOVING TO JUPITER."

Donald Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021 didn’t ease her concerns, and she has since voiced strong opposition to his policies, particularly those affecting marginalized communities.

In 2023 Cher doubled down on her stance, declaring she couldn’t endure another term under Trump’s leadership. She mentioned the stress she endured during his first term and said it had serious effects on her health.

Her remarks stirred conversations online, with fans and critics alike debating her outspokenness and her willingness to take drastic measures.

Is Cher staying in the US after Donald Trump got elected?

Despite her initial declaration, Cher appears to be reconsidering her plans to leave the country after Trump was reelected. Reportedly, a major factor influencing her decision to stay is her relationship with rapper Alexander AE Edwards. The couple has been together since 2022, and their bond appears to grown stronger despite the 40-year age difference.

Cher has been vocal about their compatibility and dismissed public scrutiny about their relationship. She is supportive of Edwards’ role as a father to his young son which has reportedly played a big role in her decision to stay. Uprooting their lives for political reasons could disrupt the stability they’ve built together.

While she hasn’t completely abandoned her fiery political stance, Cher seems to be prioritizing her personal life in this case. Adding to her personal commitments, Cher is promoting her highly anticipated memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One. Released on November 19, 2024, by Dey Street Books, this is the first installment of a two-part memoir.

It chronicles her childhood, her meteoric rise to fame, and her early years with her first husband, singer-songwriter Sonny Bono. The memoir provides fans with an intimate look into Cher’s life, offering a mix of personal anecdotes and reflections on her legendary career.

Cher first announced she was writing the memoir in 2017, and after years of anticipation, fans are thrilled to delve into her story. The second volume of her memoir is slated for release in 2025, making it another significant milestone in her life.

More celebs who want to leave the US after Donald Trump got elected as president

Cher isn’t the only celebrity who has publicly considered leaving the United States over political concerns. The prospect of Trump returning to the Oval Office has reignited conversations among the Hollywood elites about relocating.

Sharon Stone has expressed interest in moving to Italy, while Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday have discussed Canada as a potential new home. Actor Minnie Driver, who has spent decades in Los Angeles, has hinted at returning to her roots in the UK. Similarly, America Ferrera and Cardi B have teased the idea of leaving the US.

