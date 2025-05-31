Sydney Sweeney, a successful new-age actress, is creating a sensation with her top-tier fashion sense, and surely, she is recognised as one of Hollywood’s top fashion icons.

Whether she is flaunting her dress on the red carpet or seen walking the streets of New York, she never fails to turn heads with her stunning style. The Euphoria actress has often worn some gorgeous couture during movie releases or while walking the red carpet.

Her 2024 Vanity Fair party look grabbed the attention of millions of fans online. Similarly, her 2024 Met Gala ensemble impressed fans for her creativity. Undoubtedly, the actress has showcased great style via different outfits, but some of them deserve extra attention.

Here are five of the best looks of Sydney Sweeney.

Immaculate movie premiere to the Met Gala 2024, these are the 5 best Sydney Sweeney looks

1) Fairylike Fashion – 2024 Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala (image via Instagram/ @sydney_sweeney)

During the 2024 Met Gala event, Sydney wore a dreamy baby blue dress designed by Miu Miu. The structure and silhouette of the dress went perfectly with the theme of the Met Gala, “The Garden of Time,” making it one of the best looks of Sydney Sweeney.

The gown was decorated with small, sparkling, and beautiful flowers, and it was layered with soft tulle, providing a floaty effect. To add more drama to her dress, she added long black gloves and wore a short black bob wig to complement it.

2) Old Hollywood Glamour – 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sydney Sweeney at Vanity Fair Event (image via Instagram/ @sydney_sweeney)

Sydney decided to dress up in an Angelina Jolie-inspired white silk gown that was worn by Angelina for the first time in 2004.

The dress had a deep V neckline and soft pastel white colour. Made of silk with elegant folds that flowed as she walked beautifully on the carpet, the gown was paired with a classy shawl of the same material. Her hair was styled in a gentle wave, completing her vintage look with diamond earrings.

3) Matching tweed set at Paris Fashion Week

Sydney Sweeney (image via Instagram/ @ sydney_sweeney)

The White Lotus star was seen in a red tweed jacket paired with a matching skirt from Balmain during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020. She accessorized the look with a red Balmain bag and black boots. The Washington-born actress styled her hair in a wavy half pony and kept the makeup minimal.

4) Soft and Elegant – 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

Sydney Sweeney at GLAAD Media Awards (Image via Instagram/ @sydney_sweeney)

Fashion house Miu Miu surely knows how to style Sweeney. Her look for the GLAAD Media Awards was loved by her fans as she arrived at the event in a soft dove-grey gown designed by Miu Miu.

The dress had sparkling crystals and thin off-shoulder straps. Her hair was styled into a beautiful bun, and her makeup was soft and subtle, matching perfectly with the attire.

5) Vintage Mugler at the 2022 HCA TV Awards

Sydney Sweeney (image via Instagram/ @sydney_sweeney)

For the 2022 HCA TV Awards, the Immaculate star donned a vintage Thierry Mugler 1981 Haute Couture emerald-green dress. The "Vampire" dress is known for its signature cut and pointed detailing. And it was paired with De Beers jewels, making it one of her best looks.

This rare archival piece highlighted Sweeney's ability to blend classic elegance with contemporary flair as she walked the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney’s fashion choices have grabbed the attention of millions of fans online, who frequently praise her for her looks and appearances. With her successful career as an actress, she is also emerging as a fashion icon who leaves no stone unturned with her style.

From vintage gowns to streetwear to beachy fits, Sydney is often seen donning different looks effortlessly, making her a fashion idol for many of her followers on social media.

