Is Arthur the King based on a true story? 

The 2024 movie Arthur the King is about a real dog named Arthur who became friends with a group of adventure racers in Ecuador. The movie is based on a book called Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find Home, originally written by a Swedish racer named Mikael Lindnord in 2016.

The movie tells the true story of a stray dog who befriends a group of adventurous athletes during a tough race in the Dominican Republic.

The movie switches up a few things, like Mikael's name and where he's from, and also changes the location of the race. But overall, it pretty much sticks to the real story. The film is only available in US theaters starting March 15, 2024.

Arthur the King is based on the 2016 memoir Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home

The movie Arthur the King is adapted from Mikael Lindnord's 2016 memoir Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home. The movie has Mark Wahlberg playing the role of Michael Light, based on Lindnord, who was a real Swedish racer.

While talking about his memoir Lindnord told USA Today:

"It's a love letter to Arthur. And not just to Arthur. There are a lot of Arthurs out there. It will open up people's minds. That stray or adoptable dog they see might be the best friend they don't know. So give them a chance."

Wahlberg, who is also Arthur the King's producer, told USA Today:

"Mikael gave meatballs to this mangy old dog that nobody ever did anything nice for."

He added:

"And, while trying to win the championship, something clicked in him that altered the rest of his life. He knew he had to save this dog."

The actual Arthur teamed up with Mikael and his crew to rock the Adventure World Racing Competition, gaining major fame on social media and sparking a lot of excitement for the race. Mikael even took Arthur under his wing and brought him back to Sweden for some much-needed medical help.

Arthur the King: Cast members, their characters, and production details

The cast of the 2024 film Arthur the King includes:

Mark Wahlberg as Michael Light Ukai as Arthur, the King (stray dog from Ecuador) Simu Liu as Leo Juliet Rylance as Helena Light Nathalie Emmanuel as Olivia Ali Suliman as Chik Rob Collins as Decker Michael Landes as one of the Broadrail executives Bear Grylls as himself Paul Guilfoyle as Charlie

The makers of Arthur the King were originally going to shoot the movie in Puerto Rico, but they ended up filming it in the Dominican Republic in January 2021. The film was then released on March 15, 2024, as mentioned.

Mark Wahlberg was announced to be in it in July 2019, and in December 2020, Simu Liu, Ali Suliman, and Rob Collins were also reported to be a part of the movie. In December 2020, Simon Cellan Jones took over as the director from Baltasar Kormákur, as the latter had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts.

Initially, Paramount Players was on board as the distributor, but in June 2020, they were replaced by Lionsgate. However, it was announced that Lionsgate had also left the film in December 2020, but later rejoined in November 2023.

Check out Arthur the King at movie theaters in the US, where fans can get tickets on Fandango and Atom Tickets.