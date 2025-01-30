Is Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday? Benedict Cumberbatch clarifies previous comments

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big event film. With the last few phases building up to this film, not much is known about the upcoming film. However, one this has been confirmed for certain, and it is that Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning to play the Sorcerer Supreme after revealing that he wasn't going to be a part of the film.

Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his return as Doctor Stranger in Avengers: Doomsday in an interview with Business Insider on January 29, 2025. The actor previously stated in an interview with Variety that he won't appear in the upcoming Avengers film due to his character "not aligning with the story" and said he will have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars - its sequel.

However, he later clarified his comments saying that he is indeed in Avengers: Doomsday.

"I got that wrong, I am in the next one... Don't ever believe anything I say," said Benedict Cumberbatch confirming his role in the upcoming Avengers film in an interview with Business Insider.

Avengers: Doomsday to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Joining Benedict Cumberbatch in the film will be Robert Downey Jr. as well. However, the actor won't be portraying Iron Man, rather he will be stepping into the shoes of Doctor Doom - the main villain of this new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How Downey Jr. will be portraying Doctor Doom remains to be seen given he was Tony Stark, but all questions will be answered when the film releases.

Robert Downey Jr.'s casting in Avengers: Doomsday proved to be controversial among many fans who were disappointed by Doctor Doom being whitewashed for the live-action films. Actor Chris Evans was heavily rumored to return in the upcoming Avengers film as well, however, the actor spoke to Esquire magazine on January 30, 2025, and denied that he will be appearing in it.

“That’s not true, though,” Evans said about him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since ‘Endgame.’ I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!”

As of now, Hayley Atwell is scheduled to return as Peggy Carter in the film as well. While not much of the cast has been confirmed, fans can expect to see many familiar heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next Avengers movie.

Avengers: Doomsday to be directed by the Russo Brothers

It's not just Robert Downey Jr. who will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe - directors Anthony and Joe Russo will be coming back to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as well. Alongside them, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus are coming back as well to pen the upcoming Avengers movies.

The creatives were first involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where they worked together on two Captain America movies and collaborated on Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame as well. Prior to this, Doomsday was subtitled to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, however, following Jonathan Majors' domestic abuse case - Marvel Studios pivoted from the idea.

Fans will be able to check out Avengers: Doomsday when it releases in theatres on May 1, 2026. For further updates, stay tuned.

