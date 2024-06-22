Is Doctor Strange going to return for Avengers 5? Actor gives positive update

Benedict Cumberbatch happens to just let slip details about the upcoming Avengers sequel and fans have already gone crazy over it. The acclaimed actor who is renowned for portraying the role of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hinted during a Netflix interview on June 21, 2024, about his potential involvement in the much-anticipated Avengers 5.

Since his debut in 2016’s Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch has become a crucial figure in the MCU while appearing in major titles like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With the Marvel universe still reeling from the events of Endgame, fans are eager to see where the Avengers 5 movie will take their beloved heroes.

Benedict Cumberbatch shares an update regarding Avengers 5

On June 21, 2024, while discussing his career with Netflix, Benedict Cumberbatch touched on his iconic roles including Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange. It was during this segment that Cumberbatch intriguingly mentioned,

"It’s been a pretty lovely relationship with that [Marvel] ever since [being cast]. I’m very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm."

The comment has sparked widespread speculation about his return as the sorcerer supreme in Avengers 5. Cumberbatch also shared his deep appreciation for the character, stating,

"The joy of playing him is immense, but also, the joy of playing him means I can help and create and platform stories and writing and less commercial fair into being. So he’s a gift in many many ways in my life as a producer [and] as an actor. I love playing him. He’s great fun."

When is Avengers 5 releasing?

Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been a topic of much anticipation and mystery. After a series of production shifts and casting changes, Marvel Studios has set the premiere for May 1, 2026. The adjustment follows the departure of Jonathan Majors from the role of Kang due to legal issues leading to a major rethinking of the film's direction and title.

Where has Avengers: Endgame left off?

The last Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame truly was a cinematic spectacle that left fans both cheering and tearful. We found our heroes in a state of despair following the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War, where the villainous Thanos succeeded in his grim mission to eliminate half of all life in the universe with a snap of the Infinity Gauntlet.

The film opens with the remaining Avengers grappling with their failure and the loss of friends and loved ones. Determined to rectify their defeat the Avengers devise a daring plan to travel back in time and collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos can use them.

The "Time Heist" splits the team into smaller groups, each tasked with retrieving a Stone from a specific point in time.

These segments not only offer thrilling and often humorous interactions but also allow characters to confront their pasts—Tony Stark reconciles with his father, Thor reconnects with his mother, and Captain America glimpses a life he might have led.

Once the Stones are gathered, Hulk, deemed the safest choice due to his resistance to their gamma radiation, uses them to reverse Thanos' snap, bringing everyone back. However the victory comes at a cost: Thanos, aware of their plan, follows them through time to wage a final battle.

What ensues is one of the most grandiose sequences in superhero cinema with newly revived heroes joining the fray leading to a showdown that sees Iron Man sacrifice himself to save the universe by using the Stones to obliterate Thanos and his army.

Endgame concludes with Captain America choosing to remain in the past to live out his life with Peggy Carter thus passing on his shield and the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson, originally known as the Falcon.

With the cinematic journey set to continue in Avengers 5, rumors are swirling about which characters will return and how the storyline will evolve. Marvel’s Kevin Feige has hinted at exciting developments although the possibility of original Avengers making major comebacks seems slim.