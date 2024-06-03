Is there a documentary on Herb Baumeister? Everything to know

In the late 20th century, Herb Baumeister was undoubtedly one of the most controversial figures in the United States. Born as Herbert Richard Baumeister on April 7, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., Baumeister had an affinity towards engaging in unusual activities from a young age. He was also reprimanded for the same several times.

When the frequency of the incidents increased exponentially, Herb Baumeister's father took him for a couple of mental examinations. Through tests, it was revealed that Baumeister had paranoid schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder. However, he was not treated for the same.

Over a few years, Baumeister attended college, went in and out of jobs, got married, and had three children. He also established the highly successful Sav-A-Lot thrift store chain across Indianapolis.

The business boom helped him purchase the expansive Fox Hollow Farm property in May 1988. The location and the secrets buried there later became the subject matter of a documentary chronicling his life, titled The Haunting of Fox Hollow Farm.

What is The Haunting of Fox Hollow Farm about?

The Haunting of Fox Hollow Farm is a 2011 documentary by writer and director Dan T. Hall that unravels the life of the alleged multiple murder suspect Herb Baumeister. As mentioned previously, Baumeister had a pretty unusual childhood where very early on he was diagnosed with severe mental health disorders. Unfortunately, his parents did not seek any medical attention for the same.

For several years Baumeister exhibited erratic behavior without any consequences or scope for rehabilitation. As a result of his anti-social behavior, he gradually became isolated. This aspect of his personality soon started to spill over onto other aspects of his life, like his studies, work, and romantic relationships.

In November 1971, Herb Baumeister got married to Juliana Saiter and within six months of his marriage, his father admitted him to the psychiatric ward of a hospital. The couple later went on to have three children together.

By 1988, Baumeister had turned the Sav-A-Lot thrift store chain across Indianapolis into a successful business. He also purchased the Fox Hollow Farm property along with his wife.

Upon the discovery of a human carcass in their backyard by his son in 1994, Herb Baumeister became the prime convict in a series of murders committed across Indianapolis during the time. He was suspected of strangling and killing as many as eleven people, most of whom were gay men.

Who were the alleged victims of the Fox Hollow Farm killings?

Mentioned below is a list of the people who were allegedly strangled and killed by Herb Baumeister and buried in his farm's backyard:

Allen Lee Livingston

Allen Wayne Broussard

Jeffrey Allen Jones

John Lee Bayer

Manuel Resendez

Michael Frederick Keirn

Richard Douglas Hamilton Jr.

Roger Allen Goodlet

Steven Spurlin Hale

What happened to Herb Baumeister?

After investigations were conducted on his farm in his absence, based on the results, an arrest warrant was issued in his name. However, before the authorities could arrest him, he fled to Ontario, where he killed himself with a gun at the Pinery Provincial Park on Lake Huron. He also left behind a note, but there were no mentions of the killings in it.

