Is Flight Risk based on a true story? Explained

Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, premiered on January 24, 2025, marking his first directorial film in nearly ten years. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace, the action-packed survival drama received mixed reviews, with a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, it topped the box office on its opening weekend, earning $12 million, as per various reports. With a $10 million budget, the film is expected to break even or turn a profit after its theatrical and digital release.

The movie follows the fictional story of a U.S. Marshal Madolyn Harris (Dockery) as she escorts Winston (Grace), an accountant turned informant, across Alaska. Their mission is to get Winston to New York, where he will testify against the Moretti crime family.

However, their journey takes a dangerous turn when their pilot, "Daryl Booth" (Wahlberg), is revealed to be a hitman sent to kill them. With no experience flying a plane, Madolyn must take control, survive several attacks mid-flight, and navigate a web of betrayal involving the Morettis and corrupt officials.

Is Flight Risk inspired by a true incident?

Flight Risk (Image via Lionsgate Films)

No, Flight Risk is not based on a true story. The movie’s plot is entirely fictional, crafted from a screenplay written by Jared Rosenberg. In fact, the script was recognized in 2020 when it was featured on Hollywood’s “Black List” of the most-liked unproduced screenplays, which spotlights the compelling but completely original concepts.

The story of a U.S. Marshal escorting an informant across Alaska while fighting a hitman disguised as a pilot is fictional. It uses classic action-thriller elements like survival, betrayal, and high tension. While some parts, like Alaska's wilderness and flying a small plane, may seem realistic, they are based on creative storytelling, not real events.

Cast members of Flight Risk

Flight Risk features a small but notable cast, with performances from Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace leading the film. Mark Wahlberg plays Daryl Booth, a hitman posing as a Texan pilot. Known for his roles in The Departed and Lone Survivor, Wahlberg brings intensity to the character, balancing menace with an unpredictable edge.

Michelle Dockery, best known for Downton Abbey, portrays U.S. Marshal Madolyn Harris. Her character’s determination and quick thinking drive much of the story, showcasing Dockery’s range in a high-stress, action-packed role.

Topher Grace plays Winston, the accountant-turned-informant who finds himself caught in a deadly situation. His portrayal adds a mix of vulnerability and unexpected courage. Supporting roles include Leah Remini as the voice of Caroline Van Sant, Madolyn’s superior, and Paul Ben-Victor as Director Coleridge, whose betrayal adds to the tension.

What is the movie, Flight Risk about?

Flight Risk (Image via Lionsgate Films)

Flight Risk follows U.S. Marshal Madolyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) as she escorts an accountant-turned-informant, Winston (Topher Grace), from a remote Alaskan hideout to New York City. Winston has agreed to testify against the Moretti crime family, making him a target. To transport them, Madolyn charters a small private plane piloted by “Daryl Booth” (Mark Wahlberg), a Texan seemingly experienced in flying over Alaska’s wilderness.

During the flight, Winston realizes their pilot, Daryl, is not who he claims to be after noticing a photo on his license. Daryl then reveals he's a hitman hired to kill Winston. Madolyn tases him, locks him in the back of the plane, and, with no flying experience, takes control of the aircraft. She contacts her superior, Caroline Van Sant, for help.

Caroline insists Winston must survive but is hesitant to send direct assistance, making Madolyn suspicious. The tension escalates as Daryl escapes his restraints and attacks, injuring Winston and nearly strangling Madolyn. Guided by Hasan, a ground-based pilot (voiced by Maaz Ali), Madolyn fights off Daryl and lands the plane in a harrowing final sequence.

However, the danger isn’t over. On the ground, Madolyn kills a corrupt officer trying to murder Winston in an ambulance and uncovers her superior Coleridge’s (Paul Ben-Victor) betrayal, vowing to bring him and the Morettis to justice.

Watch Flight Risk in theatres.

