Is Gladiator 3 on the horizon? Ridley Scott discusses the future of the franchise

With Gladiator 2 finally out in theatres, it looks like Gladiator 3 may already be in the cards for Ridley Scott. While a Gladiator 3 isn't confirmed to be in development yet, the sequel leaves enough room for a third film and also sets up what struggles Paul Mescal's Lucius can face in a third film. This is all done at the end where fans get to see the journey that Lucius gets to go on.

Ridley Scott already has confirmed previously that he is already toying with ideas for Gladiator 3. While talking in an interview with Variety on September 20, 2024, he confirmed how he envisions a sequel to go.

Warning: Spoilers for Gladiator 2 to follow.

In the interview, he said:

“I’m already toying with the idea of Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse,” Scott said. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather,twith Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘ Now, Father, what do I do? ‘ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

So, if a sequel to Gladiator 3 is greenlit, it certainly looks like Ridley Scott will choose to focus on Lucius' struggles of trying to realize his father's dream.

How does Gladiator 2's ending set up Gladiator 3?

In Gladiator 2, Lucius is confirmed to be the son of Maximus (something which was only hinted at in the first film) and he is captured and taken back to Rome when the Romans invade Numidia. There, he was living under the name of Hanno having kept his claim to the throne as a secret. Back in Rome, he is reunited with his mother whom he still hates for sending him away.

While people in Rome don't know of his real identity, he is bought by Macrinus - a man who trains Gladiators and makes them fight for him. However, Lucius soon learns that Macrinus doesn't have Rome's best interest at his heart. At the end of the film, Macrinus tries to take over the throne by politicking his way to the top. He aims to destroy it first so that Rome can be reborn.

However, when Macrinus ends up killing Lucius' mom Lucilla, the young Gladiator is filled with rage. He battles Macrinus, comes out on top, and convinces Rome to embrace Maximus' dream. The film ends with Lucius going back to the Colosseum and mourning his mother while asking his father to guide him.

So, if a Gladiator 3 is ever to be developed, fans can certainly expect the movie to pick up from this point. Especially look at Lucius' struggle with being the emperor now and how finds it difficult to realize that dream.

What is Gladiator 2 about?

Gladiator 2 is the sequel to the 2000 Ridley Scott film Gladiator. Scott returns to direct this adventure which picks up 16 years after the events of the first film. With Lucius living in Numidia, he is sent back to Rome when he is captured by Roman general Acacius and there he is forced to fight as a Gladiator to earn his freedom.

The movie stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nelson, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and more. It is playing in theatres right now.

