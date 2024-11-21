Is James Bond star Daniel Craig joining DC’s superhero universe? Everything to know about Sgt. Rock

It looks like actor Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino are set to team up once again following the release of Queer. However, this time, the duo will be reteaming to dip their feet into the DC Universe at DC Studios. The duo will be reuniting for a Sgt. Rock film, an obscure DC character who was created in the 1950s and appeared as a soldier in World War II.

Currently, Daniel Craig is in talks to star in Sgt. Rock, as per Deadline. The publication also reported that this will be director Luca Guadagnino's next project before he moves on to direct Lionsgate's upcoming American Psycho reboot.

The film will also be written by writer Justin Kuritzkes who collaborated with director Luca Guadagnino on his last two projects, Challengers and Queer.

Variety added that DC Studios is very "bullish" on the Kuritzkes script. The reports of Luca Guadagnino first making Sgt. Rock were first seen in September this year. Aside from Daniel Craig being eyed for the film, there are currently no further details available on it.

Exploring the history of Sgt. Rock in the comic books

With Daniel Craig being eyed to play Sgt. Rock, let's take a look at the history of the character. Sgt. Franklin "Frank" Rock first appeared in April, 1959, in Our Army at War #81. He was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, and his stories took place during World War II.

He was the leader of the Easy Company, his unit during World War II. The unit consisted of disparate people who were a part of the European Theatre and participated in every major action of it.

The war eventually ended up taking a heavy toll on Sgt. Rock as he hated it by the time it ended. However, he also formed a sensibility of loyalty and compassion with the members of Easy Company.

Sgt. Rock has also worked with Bruce Wayne during the war. During a mission, he teamed up with the billionaire who was disguised as a British spy, and helped them stop a Nazi faction.

Sgt. Rock eventually returned the favor by saving Bruce Wayne later on from death's embrace. Rock also led the Easy Company in the final Western Invasion of Germany in 1945 and led them to victory.

Aside from that, Rock has also been a part of Task Force X, which is more popularly known as The Suicide Squad.

Throughout his DC history, Rock has also interacted with Lex Luthor. He also possesses the ability of being great with firearms and being skilled at hand-to-hand combat.

When can fans check out Daniel Craig's Queer?

Before Sgt. Rock hits screens, fans can check out Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino team up for Queer, which is set to his theatres this year. The Danie Craig-starrer releases in theatres on November 27, 2024. The synopsis reads:

"In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone."

Joining Daniel Craig in the film will be actor Drew Starkey. For further updates on the film and the DC Universe, stay tuned with us.

